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Milk is being purchased from farms at €0.30, livestock breeders on the brink of bankruptcy

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Bulgarian livestock breeders are on the brink of survival due to low farm gate prices, uncontrolled imports and a heavy administrative burden. This was warned by Boyko Sinapov, Chairman of the Association “United Bulgarian Livestock Breeders”, on the programme “The Day Begins”, where he stated that without urgent measures the sector faces a serious risk of collapse.

Boyko Sinapov commented on the upcoming changes in the sector amid discussions on fair prices, better market regulation and a greater presence of Bulgarian produce in retail outlets.

According to him, livestock breeders are involved in discussions with institutions, but the real problems remain unresolved.

Boyko Sinapov, Chairman of the Association “United Bulgarian Livestock Breeders”: “We are part of the talks, as they say, at the forefront. We had a meeting at the ministry, with the Prime Minister. But in the retail chains, in the chaos we are seeing in the commercial networks with our products, we are at the exit – and after that we are gone. No one takes into account the prices or at what price our goods are sold.”

He gave an example of the difference between farm gate and retail prices.

“Raw milk is currently being bought from farms at €0.30, while you can see the prices of dairy products in shops. It is a paradox.”

Sinapov believes that if no real action is taken, the sector is at risk of collapse.

“Either we deal with this chaos, or Bulgarian livestock farming and the entire agricultural sector is heading towards an end.”

According to him, many farms are already operating at a loss.

“We are currently selling our farm products below production cost. This is unacceptable.”

He stressed that the problem is not only prices, but also control along the supply chain.

“The greatest price increase and the greatest responsibility lie with the control authorities and the state. There is visible chaos at all levels.”

Sinapov claims that consumers do not receive real information about the quality of food.

“When we pay a high price in the shop, we are paying for quality. Yet we do not know what quality these products actually have – especially imported ones.”

He also questions the control over food imports.

Imported powdered milk, palm oil and raw materials are entering the market, being processed and then sold as Bulgarian products. This is not sufficiently controlled, he said.

According to him, this leads to serious market distortions.

“The Bulgarian livestock breeder should feel like a European. The Bulgarian consumer is being misled and deceived.”

Sinapov also criticised the administrative environment.

“Our inefficient and heavy administration is holding us back. It works when it is corrupt; when it is not, it does not work. That is why we are in this situation.”

In conclusion, he warned that without reform the consequences would be severe.

“If we do not protect the Bulgarian livestock breeder, we lose the entire sector. We could lose it completely within one to two years.”



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