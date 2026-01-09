БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
340 000 зрители избраха БНТ 1 и сериала "Мамник"
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
ГЕРБ-СДС ще върне мандата за съставяне на правителство
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
След 26 часа блокада: Гръцките фермери пуснаха движението...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Отмениха частичното бедствено положение в Крумовград
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Президентът Радев връчва мандат за съставяне на...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Над 140 пострадали за едно денонощие в София заради...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Красимир Вълчев за изпита по математика в 7-и клас:...
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
Усложнена остава пътната обстановка, от АПИ - шофьорите...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

New Children’s Hospital in Burgas to Feature 26 Departments, Clinics and Laboratories (PHOTOS)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
EN
Запази

The Council of Ministers approved the final structure of the healthcare facility

новата детска болница бургас разполага общо отделения клиники лаборатории

The Council of Ministers has approved the final organisational structure of the 'St. Anastasia' Children’s Hospital in Burgas, defining the full scope of the institution’s activities. This decision is the necessary step to move forward with the process of completing and submitting the documents for the issuance of the hospital's operating permit, in accordance with the already approved structure.

The hospital will have 142 beds, distributed across clinics and departments covering key medical specialties, including paediatrics, paediatric surgery, orthopaedics and traumatology, paediatric cardiology, endocrinology and nephrology, paediatric neurology, and a specialised paediatric emergency department.

To reach the final stage—submitting registration documents—the hospital team must be fully assembled. The selection process has been ongoing for several months. Applications for administrative positions have already closed, and intensive interviews are currently being conducted with candidates for medical and specialist roles. A competition for the hospital director was announced on 22 December 2025, with a submission deadline of 10 February 2026 at 17:00.

photo by 'St. Anastasia' Hospital - Burgas

The Children's Hospital in Burgas will offer diagnostics and treatment to its patients in the following clinics and departments:

- Imaging Clinic;
- Clinical Laboratory;
- Clinical Microbiology Laboratory;
- Laboratory of Transfusion Hematology;
- Laboratory of General and Clinical Pathology;
- Laboratory of Clinical Virology.


Clinic of Paediatrics with the following departments:
- Department of Paediatrics;
- Department of Paediatrics; Department of Paediatric Cardiology;
- Department of Paediatric Gastroenterology;
- Department of Pediatric Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases;
- Department of Pediatric Rheumatology; Department of Pediatric Rheumatology; Department of Pediatric Rheumatology; Department of Pediatric Rheumatology;
- Department of Paediatric Nephrology and Haemodialysis.


Clinic of Pediatric Surgery with the following departments:
- Department of Pediatric Surgery;
- Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology for persons 0 to 18 years;
- Department of maxillofacial surgery for persons aged 0 to 18 years.


- Clinic of Paediatric Pneumology and Phthisiology
- Clinic of paediatric clinical haematology and oncology
- Clinic of Paediatric Neurology
- Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care for persons aged 0 to 18 years
- Department of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine
- Department of Ophthalmology for persons aged 0 to 18 years
- Department of Ear Nose and Throat Diseases for persons aged 0 to 18 years
- Department of Infectious Diseases for persons aged 0 to 18 years

The hospital will have a specialised paediatric emergency department and an on-site pharmacy.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
1
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...
Оранжев и жълт код за дъжд, сняг и поледици в събота
2
Оранжев и жълт код за дъжд, сняг и поледици в събота
Премиера на „Мамник“ – новата криминална мистерия на БНТ
3
Премиера на „Мамник“ – новата криминална мистерия...
С 300 000 подписа Сдружение "Дойран 2025" иска национален референдум – какви са исканията?
4
С 300 000 подписа Сдружение "Дойран 2025" иска национален...
Русия използва "Орешник" срещу Лвов
5
Русия използва "Орешник" срещу Лвов
Сняг, поледици и навявания: Пътната обстановка остава усложнена
6
Сняг, поледици и навявания: Пътната обстановка остава усложнена

Най-четени

Почина великият Димитър Пенев
1
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
2
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
3
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
4
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
5
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за хора с увреждания
6
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за...

More from: Health

Foreign Doctors Help Ease Staffing Crisis at Pernik Hospital
Foreign Doctors Help Ease Staffing Crisis at Pernik Hospital
Over 80 People Treated at 'Pirogov' Emergency Hospital in Six Hours Due to Icy Weather Over 80 People Treated at 'Pirogov' Emergency Hospital in Six Hours Due to Icy Weather
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Bulgaria Honours Midwife’s Day Bulgaria Honours Midwife’s Day
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Pharmacies Affected by Problems with State-Funded Medicines, Says Health Fund Pharmacies Affected by Problems with State-Funded Medicines, Says Health Fund
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Age Limit Raised for Free HPV Vaccination Programme Age Limit Raised for Free HPV Vaccination Programme
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Rise in Flu and Respiratory Illnesses Observed in Burgas Rise in Flu and Respiratory Illnesses Observed in Burgas
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.

Водещи новини

"Жал ни е да го харчим": Няма достатъчно евро в малките населени места
"Жал ни е да го харчим": Няма достатъчно евро в малките...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
ГЕРБ-СДС ще върне мандата за съставяне на правителство ГЕРБ-СДС ще върне мандата за съставяне на правителство
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
След 26 часа блокада: Гръцките фермери пуснаха движението през "Кулата – Промахон" След 26 часа блокада: Гръцките фермери пуснаха движението през "Кулата – Промахон"
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
340 000 зрители избраха БНТ 1 и сериала "Мамник" 340 000 зрители избраха БНТ 1 и сериала "Мамник"
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
У нас
Засечени са фалшиви банкноти евро в казина в Кюстендил и Вършец
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
У нас
Надежда Бобчева: Снегът беше почистен навсякъде, дори в зони без...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
Запознайте се с Орка - първото куче в България, обучено да открива...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Зимната буря "Ели" спря влаковете в Северна Германия
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ