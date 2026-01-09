New Children’s Hospital in Burgas to Feature 26 Departments, Clinics and Laboratories (PHOTOS)

The Council of Ministers has approved the final organisational structure of the 'St. Anastasia' Children’s Hospital in Burgas, defining the full scope of the institution’s activities. This decision is the necessary step to move forward with the process of completing and submitting the documents for the issuance of the hospital's operating permit, in accordance with the already approved structure.

The hospital will have 142 beds, distributed across clinics and departments covering key medical specialties, including paediatrics, paediatric surgery, orthopaedics and traumatology, paediatric cardiology, endocrinology and nephrology, paediatric neurology, and a specialised paediatric emergency department.

To reach the final stage—submitting registration documents—the hospital team must be fully assembled. The selection process has been ongoing for several months. Applications for administrative positions have already closed, and intensive interviews are currently being conducted with candidates for medical and specialist roles. A competition for the hospital director was announced on 22 December 2025, with a submission deadline of 10 February 2026 at 17:00.

photo by 'St. Anastasia' Hospital - Burgas

The Children's Hospital in Burgas will offer diagnostics and treatment to its patients in the following clinics and departments:

- Imaging Clinic;

- Clinical Laboratory;

- Clinical Microbiology Laboratory;

- Laboratory of Transfusion Hematology;

- Laboratory of General and Clinical Pathology;

- Laboratory of Clinical Virology.



Clinic of Paediatrics with the following departments:

- Department of Paediatrics;

- Department of Paediatric Cardiology;

- Department of Paediatric Gastroenterology;

- Department of Pediatric Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases;

- Department of Pediatric Rheumatology;

- Department of Paediatric Nephrology and Haemodialysis.



Clinic of Pediatric Surgery with the following departments:

- Department of Pediatric Surgery;

- Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology for persons 0 to 18 years;

- Department of maxillofacial surgery for persons aged 0 to 18 years.



- Clinic of Paediatric Pneumology and Phthisiology

- Clinic of paediatric clinical haematology and oncology

- Clinic of Paediatric Neurology

- Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care for persons aged 0 to 18 years

- Department of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine

- Department of Ophthalmology for persons aged 0 to 18 years

- Department of Ear Nose and Throat Diseases for persons aged 0 to 18 years

- Department of Infectious Diseases for persons aged 0 to 18 years

The hospital will have a specialised paediatric emergency department and an on-site pharmacy.