Oncology Clinic of St. Ekaterina hospital opened its doors to patients

The Clinic of Medical Oncology at the University Hospital "Saint Ekaterina" in Sofia has opened its doors to patients. The department is led by the renowned oncologist Prof. Galina Kurteva, who, along with her trained and prepared team, is dedicated to creating the best oncology clinic in Sofia, as announced by the hospital.

The clinic is located on the third floor of the new campus of the hospital and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and modern equipment for the treatment of cancer. The team of specialists will develop new treatment methods, including chronomodulated chemotherapy, intra-arterial infusions, trans-thoracic access options, ablative techniques, and other innovative approaches. The clinic will offer 15 rooms and a modern day hospital ward for patients.

A multidisciplinary board is structured within the clinic, which will discuss each individual case. The clinic is also equipped with all the necessary diagnostic devices for assessing patients' conditions.

"The idea behind establishing the unit at the "Saint Ekaterina" Hospital is to reduce the flow of patients who otherwise would not be able to receive comprehensive care in one place. Their search of care across various facilities in the country not only wastes time but also allows the disease to progress," explained Prof. Galina Kurteva.

The goal of the oncologists in the new modern unit is to detect the disease in its early stages, when the prognosis for treatment is optimistic.

"In this direction, we are developing many programmes with the Oncology Society in the country, which are screening programmes that allow for early diagnosis. These programmes can change the fate of cancer patients, and ultimately, the disease need not be a death sentence, but rather a chronic illness that can be controlled, allowing for long-term survival," Prof. Kurteva added.

photos by University Hospital "Saint Ekaterina"

The clinic will operate at full capacity and will accept patients from all over the country.

