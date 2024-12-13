НОВИНИ
One-year-old child died in ambulance, the parents blame the medics

от БНТ
14:05, 13.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
A family from Varna is accusing the medical team from the Emergency Medical Center of not doing everything possible to save their one-year-old son. On Wednesday, the child developed a fever, and the parents called emergency services.

A pediatric ambulance equipped with resuscitation equipment was immediately dispatched. The mother, Iskra Staneva, told BNT that the medical team tried to help the child on-site for nearly two hours, but the ambulance did not transport the child to a hospital, which she believes was a mistake. A second resuscitation team also arrived at the scene.

According to her, this was a mistake. A second resuscitation team arrived at the child's home.

The mother said that earlier that morning, little Svetlen had been fine but later developed a fever, prompting them to seek medical assistance. The District Prosecutor's Office in Varna said that the medical team that arrived outside the child's home only confirmed the child's death.

Preliminary data suggest that the boy died from pneumonia. The prosecutors added that an autopsy is expected, which will determine whether there were any additional contributing factors to the child's death.

