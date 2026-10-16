“Our Wages Run Out Halfway Through the Month”: CITUB Trade Unioin Stages Protest in Sofia for Higher Incomes

A protest organised by the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) under the slogan “Higher Incomes” is taking place in central Sofia. Earlier today, October 16, trade union representatives met Finance Minister Galab Donev at the Ministry of Finance. A meeting with employers is also expected later.

The meeting between the trade unions and the finance minister ended without any specific results. CITUB and the Podkrepa Labour Confederation were assured that the proposed minimum monthly wage of €660 was not a final decision. Options will also be explored for raising the projected wage growth from 5% to 10%.

It also became clear at the meeting that the proposed 5% increase would not apply to the security sector, where job cuts are also expected.

Plamen Dimitrov, President of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB): “We also expressed our concerns about the macroeconomic framework. We believe that gross domestic product has been underestimated and, consequently, so have redistribution and tax revenues. We believe that this is where the buffers we are looking for could come from. The difference between a 5% and a 7.5% pay rise for teachers, as well as the proposal for a €660 minimum wage, are part of the income policy we are calling for. The resources required amount to around €400 million. In fact, the figure is €380 million — a sum that is not beyond reach, given the reserves we see in the macroeconomic framework.” Dimitar Manolov, President of the Podkrepa Labour Confederation: “The outcome is exactly what we expected — nothing has been given willingly. We tried to put forward several proposals. For example, the planned pay rise could apply only to the first half of the year, with a review midway through the year to determine whether a further increase is possible. Regarding the plan to impose a 7% tax on food vouchers worth more than €100, we suggested that, if this measure is unavoidable, a social security contribution should be introduced instead of a tax. This would reduce transfers to the state social security system while adding the amount to people’s contributory income, which we believe would be beneficial.”

The trade unions oppose the government’s proposed minimum monthly wage of €660 for next year, as well as the planned 5% pay rise for public-sector employees.

Since the beginning of the week, workers in various sectors have staged protests in several Bulgarian cities. Their main demands are a 10% increase in public-sector pay in 2027 and a commitment to avoid machanical layoffs.

“We are here because the minimum wage is not at the level we have been fighting for over the years. It had reached 50% of the average gross wage, but now there has been a significant reduction.” “Prices have already reached European levels. We are fighting to gradually achieve European wage levels as well.” “We want €9.2 million to be allocated in the budget to increase the salaries of employees at the State Fund Agriculture.” “We are constantly talking about a deficit in the state budget, but our household budgets have also been in deficit — perhaps for years. Our wages run out halfway through the month.”

Social Affairs Minister Natalia Efremova also commented on today’s protest.

Natalia Efremova, Minister of Labour and Social Policy: “The 2027 budget we have prepared provides for an increase in all social spending, despite the European Commission’s calls for cuts because Bulgaria is subject to an excessive deficit procedure. We plan to increase the one-off payments for the birth of a first, second and third child, with some of these benefits seeing the largest rises. The allowance for the second year of maternity leave will also increase. “In response to the trade unions’ calls for the highest possible minimum wage and employers’ insistence that their ability to absorb such an increase be taken into account, we are seeking a balance. For now, that balance has been set at €660 for next year. Additional payments for length of service and professional experience will, of course, be added to this amount. “Our aim is not to encourage people to work for the minimum wage or the lowest possible pay. Rather, we want people to improve their qualifications so that they can seek higher incomes.”

The protest will continue with a motorcade along key boulevards and streets in the capital.