Outgoing Minister of Education: More Schools May Switch to Online Learning Due to Flu Epidemic

“A flu epidemic will most likely be declared in other districts as well, but at the moment I have no information from the health authorities,” said Bulgaria’s outgoing Minister of Education, Krasimir Valchev on January 13.

“In Varna there are no problems with online learning, because the system has already been tested. Distance learning is not fully effective, but at least it serves as a compensatory measure,” Valchev added during his visit today to Blagoevgrad. There, he officially opened a new STEM Centre and marked the start of construction of a new sports hall at the 8th Secondary School ‘Arseni Kostentsev’.

“There are problems when there is no electricity, as is currently the case in Ruse. We did not declare distance learning in an electronic environment there because the weather conditions led to power outages,” Valchev added.

Regarding the holding of exams at the end of the school term, the minister said that teachers are managing to finalise term grades without any difficulty.

Valchev did not rule out the possibility that more schools could switch to distance learning, given the rising number of cases in some regions.