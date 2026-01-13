БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Нова блокада: Гръцките фермери спряха движението през...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Най-студеното утро от началото на зимата отчитат от НИМХ...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев обяви кога връчва втория мандат
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Outgoing Minister of Education: More Schools May Switch to Online Learning Due to Flu Epidemic

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
EN
Запази

It will most likely be announced in other districts, Valchev said

красимир вълчев увеличение заплатите персонала учебните заведения
Снимка: BTA/archive

“A flu epidemic will most likely be declared in other districts as well, but at the moment I have no information from the health authorities,” said Bulgaria’s outgoing Minister of Education, Krasimir Valchev on January 13.

“In Varna there are no problems with online learning, because the system has already been tested. Distance learning is not fully effective, but at least it serves as a compensatory measure,” Valchev added during his visit today to Blagoevgrad. There, he officially opened a new STEM Centre and marked the start of construction of a new sports hall at the 8th Secondary School ‘Arseni Kostentsev’.

“There are problems when there is no electricity, as is currently the case in Ruse. We did not declare distance learning in an electronic environment there because the weather conditions led to power outages,” Valchev added.

Regarding the holding of exams at the end of the school term, the minister said that teachers are managing to finalise term grades without any difficulty.

Valchev did not rule out the possibility that more schools could switch to distance learning, given the rising number of cases in some regions.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Еленче подгони индийски носорог
1
Еленче подгони индийски носорог
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
2
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
Деница Сачева: Управлението плати тежка политическа цена
3
Деница Сачева: Управлението плати тежка политическа цена
Мъж опитал да си купи баничка с 500-еврова фалшива банкнота в Перник
4
Мъж опитал да си купи баничка с 500-еврова фалшива банкнота в Перник
Грипна епидемия във Варна, до 20 януари учениците ще учат онлайн
5
Грипна епидемия във Варна, до 20 януари учениците ще учат онлайн
За 12 дни данъчните са засекли 28 нарушения, свързани с увеличението на цените
6
За 12 дни данъчните са засекли 28 нарушения, свързани с...

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В “Пирогов” се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В “Пирогов” се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
3
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
4
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за хора с увреждания
5
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за...
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
6
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...

More from: Health

Flu Epidemic Declared in Varna
Flu Epidemic Declared in Varna
Varna to Declare Flu Epidemic from 14 January, Health Authorities Propose Varna to Declare Flu Epidemic from 14 January, Health Authorities Propose
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
New Children’s Hospital in Burgas to Feature 26 Departments, Clinics and Laboratories (PHOTOS) New Children’s Hospital in Burgas to Feature 26 Departments, Clinics and Laboratories (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Foreign Doctors Help Ease Staffing Crisis at Pernik Hospital Foreign Doctors Help Ease Staffing Crisis at Pernik Hospital
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
Over 80 People Treated at 'Pirogov' Emergency Hospital in Six Hours Due to Icy Weather Over 80 People Treated at 'Pirogov' Emergency Hospital in Six Hours Due to Icy Weather
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Bulgaria Honours Midwife’s Day Bulgaria Honours Midwife’s Day
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Бойко Борисов: Терзиев да остане кмет на София за пример какво могат ПП и ДБ
Бойко Борисов: Терзиев да остане кмет на София за пример какво...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
"ДПС - Ново начало" със сигнал до институциите заради кризата с боклука в София "ДПС - Ново начало" със сигнал до институциите заради кризата с боклука в София
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Регионални
Нова блокада: Гръцките фермери спряха движението през "Кулата – Промахон" за камиони Нова блокада: Гръцките фермери спряха движението през "Кулата – Промахон" за камиони
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Младежи поръчали фалшиви банкноти от интернет – опитали да ги пласират Младежи поръчали фалшиви банкноти от интернет – опитали да ги пласират
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев обяви кога връчва втория мандат
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Красимир Вълчев: Възможно е още училища да преминат на онлайн...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Общество
Още повече мистерия във втория епизод на "Мамник"
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Най-студеното утро от началото на зимата отчитат от НИМХ (КАРТА)
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ