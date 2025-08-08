Partial State of emergency in Haskovo Municipality due to Wildfire near the village of Momino

Efforts to contain the wildfires in Haskovo district (in Southern Bulgaria) are ongoing, with active hotspots still burning in the area of Sakar, where the flames have engulfed 30,000 decares of land.

A new fire broke out last night, August 7, between the villages of Elena and Momino, where a partial state of emergency was declared this morning. Five firefighting teams, a bulldozer, and municipal machinery from Haskovo are currently on site. The blaze has spread across 1,000 decares, predominantly broadleaf forest, and has destroyed felled timber and pastures.