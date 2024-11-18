Pigeon Show took place in Pernik (see pics)

A variety of pigeon breeds were presented at a Pigeon Show in Pernik over the weekend, featuring more than 300 specimens.

The exhibition of birds took place after a few years' break. Breeders from across the country took part in it.

The organiser of the event, Stefan Evgeniev of the Krakra Pernishki Poultry Breeders and Nature Lovers Club, told BTA that blood tests had been performed on each bird and they were certified as healthy. They were also examined by experts from the Pernik Regional Food Safety Directorate.

Participants from poultry breeders clubs said this was a historic moment as the show was organised under the auspices of the Federation of Pigeon Breeders and Nature Lovers in the Republic of Bulgaria (FPN), established just a week ago. The panel of judges, engaged to evaluate the pigeons, was headed by Yanko Mehandjiiski.

FPN President Venelin Stefanov said the organisation will hold its first meeting shortly. It plans to organise many shows and assist the improvement of pigeon breeds. “We put a lot of love into raising our birds. We do it as a hobby, and we work for the sake of the pigeons,” Stefanov said.

The FPN leadership finds it essential to recruit more judges willing to receive additional training. Shows of specific pigeon breeds will be organized. The idea is to use the method of direct observation to see whether a given breed is developing and to set new selective breeding goals, Stefanov explained.

Source: BTA

