President Rumen Radev congratulated the servicemen on Land Forces Day

I am honored to greet you on your holiday. There is deep symbolism in today's date - the first success of a Bulgarian weapon near Gurgulyat. The brilliant victory of the young Bulgarian army, led by captains, over the Serbian army, which defended the rights of Bulgaria on the European map, President Rumen Radev said on November 19, in his speech for Land Forces Day, which was marked in front of the Mother Bulgaria Pantheon of the Fallen in the Serbo-Bulgarian War near the village of Gurgulyat, Slivnitsa Municipality.

“The genius of our commanders remains forever in the annals of history. Much has changed since then, but one key thing has remained constant: the Land Forces continue to serve as the backbone of the Bulgarian army and the primary guarantor of security and sovereignty".

The Land Forces are currently facing major challenges, including high levels of undermanning, attrition of personnel, and growing demands in terms of the volume and complexity of the tasks that need to be tackled. I would like to congratulate the command of the Land Forces for the profound modernisation and the building of a whole complex of new combat capabilities. We also expect greater commitment from the state leadership to retain the servicemen," the Head of State stressed.

"Today marks 146 years since the establishment of the Bulgarian Land Forces,” said Major General Deyan Deshkov - Commander of the Land Forces. Modernization in the Army is not just about acquisition. Modernisation is a change in mindset, a change in training and a change in the way tasks are performed," he added.

