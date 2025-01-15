President Rumen Radev handed over the first government-froming mandate to GERB-UDF

President Rumen Radev handed the first exploratory mandate to form a government to GERB-UDF. The nominee for Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, along with Raya Nazaryan, Tomislav Donchev, Denitsa Sacheva, Daniel Mitov, and Temenuzhka Petkova, arrived to receive the mandate on January 15.

President Rumen Radev stressed that by accepting the mandate, the coalition takes on a great responsibility.

"Bulgarians have been waiting too long for a way out of the political crisis and for a regular government," the Head of State said, noting that it is not enough for the government to be merely regular, but it must also be competent, efficient, and dedicated to the public interest.

The coalition immediately returned the mandate fulfilled and presented the structure and composition of the Council of Ministers.

Zhelyazkov announced that in a month they will present a governance and legislative programme.

He expressed hope that the government line-up would also be approved by Parliament.

"We, together with our partners, conducted difficult but responsible consultations. We appreciate the time you gave us, which was not wasted," Zhelyazkov said, addressing the President. He added, "Given that elections that do not produce governance have led to stagnation in recent years, we hope this step brings optimism that Bulgaria is on a path of positive development."

Zhelyazkov highlighted that consultations with other political formations were aimed at seeking broader support. He thanked "Democratic Bulgaria" for its political courage and willingness to join the talks.

Consultations with "BSP-United Left" and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) were based on goals, priorities, and principles for governance, Zhelyazkov said, acknowledging the ideological differences among the four formations. "We made the necessary compromises," Zhelyazkov stated, emphasizing that this was more valuable than making a "political deal."

As part of the compromise, Zhelyazkov mentioned that instead of GERB leader Boyko Borissov taking the Prime Minister's role, he himself would fill the position. He added that they did not agree to the formula of a neutral prime minister, on the grounds that there would be no one without "political background" and a majority to support a formula for governance.

The head of state handed over the mandate nearly a month after consultations with the parliamentary formations. Until late last night, it was not clear whether a government of GERB-SDU, BSP-United Left and There is Such a People would get the support of Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms, and this support was critical, because without it there was not the necessary support in Parliament.

The final agreement was reached during a late-night meeting on January 14 between the negotiating teams of the three parties and the leadership of Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms.

