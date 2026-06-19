Producer of 3D-Printed Weapons Arrested in Specialised Operation in Burgas

A producer of 3D-printed weapons has been detained during a specialised operation by officers of GDCOBOP in Burgas. The operation was carried out yesterday, June 18, and is the first of its kind in the country, targeting the neutralisation of this type of criminal activity.

During the investigation,the police officers conducted a search and seizure at a private address. Various pieces of physical evidence were found there, including 3D printers, related materials and consumables, rolls of polymers, a drying machine for finished products, as well as electronic devices and computer systems.

According to investigators, the equipment contained files with blueprints for different models of firearms and ammunition. The materials collected have already been submitted to the Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office.

The General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime stated that such a specialised operation has been carried out for the first time in Bulgaria. It comes amid increased attention by law enforcement agencies worldwide towards alternative methods of illegal production of dangerous and prohibited goods, including so-called “ghost guns”.

Experts warn that this type of weapon can be manufactured in domestic settings and distributed via the internet, posing serious risks to public order and security.

At international level, legislative measures and technical controls over such practices are already being discussed, given the danger that they may be used by individuals with criminal intent.