Razgrad Hosts National Motorcycle Gathering

the city of Razgrad (Northeastern Bulgaria) will once again host the National Motorcycle Gathering, organised by the Ludogorski Brothers motorcycle club. The official opening of the traditional rally—an annual event that draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts and free spirits—takes place this evening, august 8, in the meadow at the Pchelina area.

The gathering will run for three days, from 8 to 10 August, with the Razgrad club preparing numerous games and surprises for fans of motorcycles, rock music, and beer.

Highlights include fun relay-style games for both children and adults, a parade of vintage bikes, custom builds, loudest engine contests, and many other activities to be announced after the opening. For the first time in Razgrad, visitors will witness the Globe of Death—a daring stunt performance featuring motorcyclists riding inside a spherical steel cage.

Friday night will feature a concert by the band DIVERSITY, while Saturday’s programme will be headlined by Tsena Koev & Band. On Saturday at midday, riders will take part in the traditional honorary parade through the streets of Razgrad.

The Ludogorski Brothers have been hosting the National Motorcycle Gathering since 2004. In 2017, the event was paused for six years, but it was revived in the summer of 2023 when motorcycle and rock fans once again gathered in Pchelina.