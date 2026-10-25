Reactions from GERB Following Close of Polls

First reactions from members of the GERB political party after the end of polling.

Delian Dobrev, GERB: “Good thing we don’t have a candidate! We might have won!”

Toma Bikov, GERB: “Iotova’s main opponent is Rumen Radev.”

Georg Georgiev, GERB: “Even if Iotova wins in the second round, the collapse of Radev and ‘Progressive Bulgaria’ is inevitable.”