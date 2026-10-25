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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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Reactions from GERB Following Close of Polls

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Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
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First reactions from members of the GERB political party after the end of polling.

Delian Dobrev, GERB: “Good thing we don’t have a candidate! We might have won!”

Toma Bikov, GERB: “Iotova’s main opponent is Rumen Radev.”

Georg Georgiev, GERB: “Even if Iotova wins in the second round, the collapse of Radev and ‘Progressive Bulgaria’ is inevitable.”

Temenuzhka Petkova, GERB: “The narrow margin between Iotova and Gyurov – contrary to forecasts and expectations of a landslide victory – is a direct red card for the incompetent and complacent leadership of ‘Progressive Bulgaria’.”

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