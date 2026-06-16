Reuters Institute: BNT Is The Most Trusted Television Broadcaster in Bulgaria

According to the latest Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism report, Bulgarian National Television (BNT) is the television broadcaster with the highest level of public trust in Bulgaria.

The broadcaster ranks immediately after Bulgarian National Radio among all news sources included in the survey.

The study reports high levels of trust in media outlets that focus on verified and balanced journalism.

BNT – the first choice for objective information during elections

BNT reaffirms its position as a leading public service broadcaster, playing an important role in covering major political, social and cultural events. The data reinforces the sustained standing of public service media as a preferred and reliable source of information.

View the full study HERE