Rockfall Causes Traffic Disruption in Kresna Gorge

от БНТ
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
EN

Снимка: БНТ/Архив

A rockfall is causing traffic difficulties in the Kresna Gorge (Southwestern Bulgaria). Police teams are on site to regulate traffic.

Traffic is being directed in both directions through a single lane. Teams from the Regional Road Administration in Blagoevgrad have been dispatched to clear the road.

The weather in the Blagoevgrad Province remains severe, with persistent rain throughout the day creating conditions conducive to landslides and rockfalls.

The Road Infrastructure Agency and the Traffic Police have urged drivers to exercise patience and caution. Rain is expected to continue into tomorrow.

