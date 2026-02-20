БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Откриха потънал изчезналия риболовен кораб в морето край...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Ключово решение: Върховният съд на САЩ отмени митата на...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова подписа указа за...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
АПИ: 13 области с жълт код за снеговалеж утре, шофьорите...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Министърът на правосъдието свиква заседание на ВСС с...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Вицепремиерът по честни избори Стоил Цицелков подаде...
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Supreme Administrative Court Halts Operations at Wood Processing Plant in Veliko Tarnovo

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
EN
Запази
напрежение велико търново заради пломбиране пдч линията завода дървопреработка снимки

The Supreme Administrative Court has confirmed that the Kronospan plant in Veliko Tarnovo will remain closed. The particleboard production line has been ordered to cease operations following a directive from the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water (RIEW) due to air pollution and strong odours.

Kronospan challenged the measure at the Burgas Administrative Court, but the Supreme Administrative Court’s decision is final — the plant will remain sealed.

Manol Genov, former Minister of Environment and Water in the Zhelyazkov Cabinet, said:

“The residents of Veliko Tarnovo will be able to live more calmly. There will no longer be concerns about the odours that spread across the city’s various districts. I hope the company takes note of the court’s decision and accelerates its investment programme.”

“People in Veliko Tarnovo will breathe clean air,” wrote Kostadin Angelov, GERB–SDS MP and Chair of the Parliamentary Health Committee, in a statement on Facebook.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
3
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
Новородено бебе почина близо два часа след раждането си в Окръжна болница в София
4
Новородено бебе почина близо два часа след раждането си в Окръжна...
"Молих му се да не тръгва, времето го дават лошо": Потънал ли е рибарският кораб край Созопол?
5
"Молих му се да не тръгва, времето го дават лошо":...
АПИ: 13 области с жълт код за снеговалеж утре, шофьорите да тръгват на път подготвени
6
АПИ: 13 области с жълт код за снеговалеж утре, шофьорите да тръгват...

Най-четени

Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на столичната "Топлофикация"
1
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на...
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
2
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите не могат да се сведат до една версия
3
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите...
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
4
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв чадър, той е от ДАНС, прокуратурата и МВР
5
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв...
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
6
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026

More from: Bulgaria

Caretaker Justice Minister Calls Supreme Judicial Council Meeting to Consider the Appointment of New Acting Prosecutor General
Caretaker Justice Minister Calls Supreme Judicial Council Meeting to Consider the Appointment of New Acting Prosecutor General
Two Dead and Two Injured After Car Falls Into Ravine Near Voyvodovo Two Dead and Two Injured After Car Falls Into Ravine Near Voyvodovo
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Road Agency Issues Code Yellow Weather Alert for Snowfall in 13 Districts in Bulgaria – Drivers Urged to Travel Prepared Road Agency Issues Code Yellow Weather Alert for Snowfall in 13 Districts in Bulgaria – Drivers Urged to Travel Prepared
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Mountain Rescue Service Warns: Never Hike Alone, No Matter How Prepared You Are Mountain Rescue Service Warns: Never Hike Alone, No Matter How Prepared You Are
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
Heavy Truck Blocks Panoramic Road Between Shipka Pass and Buzludzha Monument Heavy Truck Blocks Panoramic Road Between Shipka Pass and Buzludzha Monument
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Road Section between Veliko Tarnovo and Gorna Oryahovitsa Closed After Rockfall From Trapezitsa Fortress Road Section between Veliko Tarnovo and Gorna Oryahovitsa Closed After Rockfall From Trapezitsa Fortress
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.

Водещи новини

Ключово решение: Върховният съд на САЩ отмени митата на Тръмп
Ключово решение: Върховният съд на САЩ отмени митата на Тръмп
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Оставка – ден след клетвата: Стоил Цицелков напусна вицепремиерския пост Оставка – ден след клетвата: Стоил Цицелков напусна вицепремиерския пост
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
ВСС ще разгледа въпроса с назначаването на вр.и.ф. главен прокурор по искане на правосъдния министър ВСС ще разгледа въпроса с назначаването на вр.и.ф. главен прокурор по искане на правосъдния министър
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Откриха потънал изчезналия риболовен кораб в морето край Созопол Откриха потънал изчезналия риболовен кораб в морето край Созопол
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
В навечерието на четвъртата годишнина от войната: Надеждите за мир...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
По света
Проверка заради починалото бебе в Окръжна болница разпореди...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Започва реставрация на катедралата "Санта Мария дел...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ