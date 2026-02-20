Supreme Administrative Court Halts Operations at Wood Processing Plant in Veliko Tarnovo

The Supreme Administrative Court has confirmed that the Kronospan plant in Veliko Tarnovo will remain closed. The particleboard production line has been ordered to cease operations following a directive from the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water (RIEW) due to air pollution and strong odours.

Kronospan challenged the measure at the Burgas Administrative Court, but the Supreme Administrative Court’s decision is final — the plant will remain sealed.

Manol Genov, former Minister of Environment and Water in the Zhelyazkov Cabinet, said:

“The residents of Veliko Tarnovo will be able to live more calmly. There will no longer be concerns about the odours that spread across the city’s various districts. I hope the company takes note of the court’s decision and accelerates its investment programme.”

“People in Veliko Tarnovo will breathe clean air,” wrote Kostadin Angelov, GERB–SDS MP and Chair of the Parliamentary Health Committee, in a statement on Facebook.