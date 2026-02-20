БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Откриха потънал изчезналия риболовен кораб в морето край...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Ключово решение: Върховният съд на САЩ отмени митата на...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова подписа указа за...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
АПИ: 13 области с жълт код за снеговалеж утре, шофьорите...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Министърът на правосъдието свиква заседание на ВСС с...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Вицепремиерът по честни избори Стоил Цицелков подаде...
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Mountain Rescue Service Warns: Never Hike Alone, No Matter How Prepared You Are

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
EN
Запази
планинската спасителна служба тръгвайте сами планината сте подготвени
Снимка: Tatyana Dobrolyubova

People should not set out alone in the mountains, no matter how well prepared they believe they are, as being alone in such terrain is extremely dangerous. That warning was issued by Emil Neshev, director of the Mountain Rescue Service, speaking on the BNT morning programme Denat zapochva (The Day Begins) on February 20.

His comments came after a successful rescue operation yesterday, when a man who had spent four days without food in the Balkan Mountains was found unharmed.

The alarm was raised by relatives after they had been unable to contact him for several days. According to initial information, the tourist had set out from 'Partizanska Pesen' Hut towards 'Mazalat' Hut, intending to continue on to 'Tuzha' Hut. He was last seen near 'Mazalat', where he said he planned to spend the night at the 'Goliam Kademlia' shelter.

    “The man spent four nights and five days missing. He had been in the mountains since Saturday with a clear plan and awareness that the weather might deteriorate and prevent him from leaving the shelter. Unfortunately, we had no confirmation he was safe, but his relatives and the hut keeper became concerned and raised the alarm. I should note that in this case we worked excellently with staff from Central Balkan National Park, for which we are grateful,” Neshev said.

    He stressed that the man was an experienced mountaineer and that a series of correct decisions had helped him survive, but said the major mistake had been setting off alone.

    “We learned that he knew the area in detail, was a tough and experienced mountaineer and made many sound decisions — except for the fact that he set out alone.”

    Neshev added that responsible hiking practice requires people to inform relatives of their planned route in advance.

    “Because we had prior information, we knew his route and focused the search there. It was along one of those routes that we managed to find him.”

    Rapidly changing weather continues to create hazardous conditions in the mountains.

    “In recent weeks conditions have become extremely dangerous, with heavy snowfall, rain and very strong winds at high altitude. The wind transports snow and creates what we call snow slabs — accumulations on leeward slopes. Overall, the situation in the high mountains is very serious, so we can clearly warn people: be careful.”

    Neshev noted that across Europe this season there have been numerous fatal mountain incidents.

    “Across Europe similar events are happening. Many people, regardless of the conditions and warnings, put themselves at risk. Unfortunately, the season has been very bad, with many deaths caused by triggered avalanches. The key issue is knowing the terrain and the conditions — making the right judgement about how far you can go and when it becomes too dangerous. That is the fine line.”

    He also emphasised that equipment alone cannot guarantee safety.

    “It may improve your chances of survival or of being found, but it will not save you. Human judgement is fundamental.”

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
    1
    Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
    Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
    2
    Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
    Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
    3
    Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
    Новородено бебе почина близо два часа след раждането си в Окръжна болница в София
    4
    Новородено бебе почина близо два часа след раждането си в Окръжна...
    "Молих му се да не тръгва, времето го дават лошо": Потънал ли е рибарският кораб край Созопол?
    5
    "Молих му се да не тръгва, времето го дават лошо":...
    АПИ: 13 области с жълт код за снеговалеж утре, шофьорите да тръгват на път подготвени
    6
    АПИ: 13 области с жълт код за снеговалеж утре, шофьорите да тръгват...

    Най-четени

    Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на столичната "Топлофикация"
    1
    Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на...
    Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
    2
    Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
    Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите не могат да се сведат до една версия
    3
    Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите...
    Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
    4
    Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
    Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв чадър, той е от ДАНС, прокуратурата и МВР
    5
    Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв...
    Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
    6
    Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026

    More from: Bulgaria

    Caretaker Justice Minister Calls Supreme Judicial Council Meeting to Consider the Appointment of New Acting Prosecutor General
    Caretaker Justice Minister Calls Supreme Judicial Council Meeting to Consider the Appointment of New Acting Prosecutor General
    Supreme Administrative Court Halts Operations at Wood Processing Plant in Veliko Tarnovo Supreme Administrative Court Halts Operations at Wood Processing Plant in Veliko Tarnovo
    Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
    Two Dead and Two Injured After Car Falls Into Ravine Near Voyvodovo Two Dead and Two Injured After Car Falls Into Ravine Near Voyvodovo
    Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
    Road Agency Issues Code Yellow Weather Alert for Snowfall in 13 Districts in Bulgaria – Drivers Urged to Travel Prepared Road Agency Issues Code Yellow Weather Alert for Snowfall in 13 Districts in Bulgaria – Drivers Urged to Travel Prepared
    Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
    Heavy Truck Blocks Panoramic Road Between Shipka Pass and Buzludzha Monument Heavy Truck Blocks Panoramic Road Between Shipka Pass and Buzludzha Monument
    Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
    Road Section between Veliko Tarnovo and Gorna Oryahovitsa Closed After Rockfall From Trapezitsa Fortress Road Section between Veliko Tarnovo and Gorna Oryahovitsa Closed After Rockfall From Trapezitsa Fortress
    Чете се за: 03:42 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Ключово решение: Върховният съд на САЩ отмени митата на Тръмп
    Ключово решение: Върховният съд на САЩ отмени митата на Тръмп
    Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
    По света
    Оставка – ден след клетвата: Стоил Цицелков напусна вицепремиерския пост Оставка – ден след клетвата: Стоил Цицелков напусна вицепремиерския пост
    Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
    У нас
    Откриха потънал изчезналия риболовен кораб в морето край Созопол Откриха потънал изчезналия риболовен кораб в морето край Созопол
    Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
    У нас
    ВСС ще разгледа въпроса с назначаването на вр.и.ф. главен прокурор по искане на правосъдния министър ВСС ще разгледа въпроса с назначаването на вр.и.ф. главен прокурор по искане на правосъдния министър
    Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
    У нас
    Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
    Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
    У нас
    В навечерието на четвъртата годишнина от войната: Надеждите за мир...
    Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
    По света
    Проверка заради починалото бебе в Окръжна болница разпореди...
    Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
    У нас
    Разширяването на ЕС и бъдещето на Западните Балкани
    Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
    По света
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ