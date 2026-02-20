Mountain Rescue Service Warns: Never Hike Alone, No Matter How Prepared You Are

People should not set out alone in the mountains, no matter how well prepared they believe they are, as being alone in such terrain is extremely dangerous. That warning was issued by Emil Neshev, director of the Mountain Rescue Service, speaking on the BNT morning programme Denat zapochva (The Day Begins) on February 20.

His comments came after a successful rescue operation yesterday, when a man who had spent four days without food in the Balkan Mountains was found unharmed.

The alarm was raised by relatives after they had been unable to contact him for several days. According to initial information, the tourist had set out from 'Partizanska Pesen' Hut towards 'Mazalat' Hut, intending to continue on to 'Tuzha' Hut. He was last seen near 'Mazalat', where he said he planned to spend the night at the 'Goliam Kademlia' shelter.

“The man spent four nights and five days missing. He had been in the mountains since Saturday with a clear plan and awareness that the weather might deteriorate and prevent him from leaving the shelter. Unfortunately, we had no confirmation he was safe, but his relatives and the hut keeper became concerned and raised the alarm. I should note that in this case we worked excellently with staff from Central Balkan National Park, for which we are grateful,” Neshev said.

He stressed that the man was an experienced mountaineer and that a series of correct decisions had helped him survive, but said the major mistake had been setting off alone.

“We learned that he knew the area in detail, was a tough and experienced mountaineer and made many sound decisions — except for the fact that he set out alone.”

Neshev added that responsible hiking practice requires people to inform relatives of their planned route in advance.

“Because we had prior information, we knew his route and focused the search there. It was along one of those routes that we managed to find him.”

Rapidly changing weather continues to create hazardous conditions in the mountains.

“In recent weeks conditions have become extremely dangerous, with heavy snowfall, rain and very strong winds at high altitude. The wind transports snow and creates what we call snow slabs — accumulations on leeward slopes. Overall, the situation in the high mountains is very serious, so we can clearly warn people: be careful.”

Neshev noted that across Europe this season there have been numerous fatal mountain incidents.

“Across Europe similar events are happening. Many people, regardless of the conditions and warnings, put themselves at risk. Unfortunately, the season has been very bad, with many deaths caused by triggered avalanches. The key issue is knowing the terrain and the conditions — making the right judgement about how far you can go and when it becomes too dangerous. That is the fine line.”

He also emphasised that equipment alone cannot guarantee safety.