Road Section between Veliko Tarnovo and Gorna Oryahovitsa Closed After Rockfall From Trapezitsa Fortress

A section of road between Veliko Tarnovo and Gorna Oryahovitsa remains closed after rocks collapsed from the historic hill of Trapezitsa Fortress. In the latest incident, a large rock fell onto the carriageway. No one was injured.

Rockfalls in the area are triggered by almost every period of heavy rainfall, and the recent downpours have again caused earth and stones to slide down the slope.

Deputy Mayor Mariela Tsoneva said the historic fortresses of Tsarevets Fortress and Trapezitsa are state-owned public property, while the road forms part of the national road network.

“Trapezitsa Hill is exclusive state public property, while the closed road belongs to the Road Infrastructure Agency. It is part of the republican road network and is maintained by the agency through the regional road administration,” Tsoneva said.

She added that the section had been closed promptly following the first reports of rockfalls and urged drivers to respect the ban on passing through the area, noting that some motorists had ignored the warning signs and taken risks.

“I appeal to all citizens to follow the rules so that we do not witness even more worrying incidents,” she stressed.

Municipal officials say they have repeatedly informed the responsible institutions over the years about the need for stabilisation works.

“The municipality of Veliko Tarnovo is not shirking responsibility. We have repeatedly alerted the owners and the relevant ministries to the problems. What must be done is to stabilise the rock face and develop and approve a project that resolves the issue once and for all,” Tsoneva said.

As a temporary alternative, a bypass route with two new bridges was built two years ago using European funding, providing access to the city centre.

“Today people can reach the centre via the alternative route in around two to three minutes longer, but safely,” she noted.

According to the deputy mayor, protecting cultural heritage and ensuring public safety require coordinated action by all institutions. State authorities are expected to take concrete steps to secure the area permanently and guarantee the safety of travellers on one of the region’s busiest routes.

