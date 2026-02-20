Milena Milotinova Is the New Director General of BNT

Milena Milotinova is the new Director-General of Bulgarian National Television (BNT). The decision was taken today, February 20, by the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) following a vote.
Ms Milotinova won the contest with three votes in favour, receiving backing from Gabriela Naplatanova, Kadrinka Kadrinova and the CEM chair, Simona Veleva.
Yesterday, the CEM interviewed four of the five candidates who had entered the competition for Director-General of BNT: Svilena Dimitrova, Emil Koshlukov, Nevena Andonova and Milena Milotinova.
Sasho Yovkov, although admitted to the third stage of the procedure, did not attend the hearing and was therefore eliminated from the process.
Dr. Gabriela Naplatanova - member of the CEM: "Mrs. Milotinova can be not only a successful head of BNT. I will support her."
Galina Georgieva - member of the CEM: "As chair, you bear this responsibility. I refuse to assume responsibility for your speedy actions."
Kadrinka Kadrinova - member of the CEM: "I think that Milena Milotinova would be a convincing and competent Director General of BNT."
Prolet Velkova - member of the CEM: "For me, Nevena Andonova's concept contains depth and meaning to the greatest extent. If we give her the opportunity to implement it, it would improve the image of BNT. I will support her."
Dr Simona Veleva - Chairperson of the CEM: “I have seen and heard your arguments. To ensure a result, two votes were declared for another worthy, high-quality and well-prepared candidate — Milena Milotinova. I will cast my vote for Milena Milotinova.”