Milena Milotinova Is the New Director General of BNT

Milena Milotinova is the new Director-General of Bulgarian National Television (BNT). The decision was taken today, February 20, by the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) following a vote.

Ms Milotinova won the contest with three votes in favour, receiving backing from Gabriela Naplatanova, Kadrinka Kadrinova and the CEM chair, Simona Veleva.

Yesterday, the CEM interviewed four of the five candidates who had entered the competition for Director-General of BNT: Svilena Dimitrova, Emil Koshlukov, Nevena Andonova and Milena Milotinova.

Sasho Yovkov, although admitted to the third stage of the procedure, did not attend the hearing and was therefore eliminated from the process.