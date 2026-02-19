BNT Director-General Contest: Four of Five Candidates Appear Before Media Regulator

The Council for Electronic Media (CEM) on February 19 heard the candidates for Director-General of Bulgarian National Television (BNT). Five candidates were admitted, four presented their concepts, and one failed to attend.

The procedure was frozen in 2025 because of court proceedings, which concluded on 13 February this year with a ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court of Bulgaria. The court decision annulled a ruling of the Administrative Court of Sofia Disrict that had suspended CEM’s decision on the selection.

Svilena Dimitrova said she sees BNT as a defender of the public interest. She emphasised BNT 1 as the main general-interest channel and proposed expanding original in-house productions across the broadcaster’s other services.

Photos by BTA

Svilena Dimitrova - candidate for Director General of BNT: “In terms of funding, my idea is to consider a legislative initiative to review restrictions in the Radio and Television Act on commercial advertising and sponsorship, particularly product placement. We must rely on our main capital — the professional staff of BNT.”

The current Director-General Emil Koshlukov described the procedure as illegitimate. Nevertheless, he presented his vision out of respect for BNT employees and spoke about the challenges and opportunities posed by artificial intelligence.

Emil Koshlukov - Director General of BNT: “I do not know whether this is truly an election. The name of the winning lady has already leaked to websites and media. I am not convinced we are discussing a Director-General rather than a newsroom chief. I think we are not just an emblem, we are proven to be the best. Some view the television solely as a political instrument. I believe the newsroom has never been as free as it is now. I know what independent journalism means.” CEM Chair, Simona Veleva: “You have had — and still have — a truly substantial and worthy term in office. You positioned BNT as a respected public service broadcaster and widely watched television service. All CEM’s actions are responses to your actions. I do not believe this hearing is rushed — on the contrary, I think it is rather overdue.” Galina Georgieva - CEM member: "I find this procedure flawed. It casts doubts not only on the way this election will be reproduced, but also on the person who will be elected."

Another member, Prolet Velkova, said the matter ultimately rested with the courts.

Sasho Yovkov, the third candidate for Director General of BNT, did not appear at the hearing.

Simona Veleva - Chairperson of the CEM: "According to Article 9, paragraph 2 of our procedural rules, the failure of a candidate to appear at a hearing is considered a refusal to participate in the procedure."

Nevena Andonova argued that BNT should lead rather than follow its audience and should champion significant public causes. She advocated a clearer distinction between general-interest and niche channels.

Nevena Andonova - Candidate for Director General of BNT: “The periodic indulgence of those in power, stepping in to save the situation, is a discrediting and stressful ritual that must end. The Bulgarian public broadcaster is called not merely to exist and survive, but to exert ever stronger influence. Investigative journalism and documentary filmmaking are the sources of original, distinctive content.”

Milena Milotinova said she would fight for BNT's leading position on the media market, continue BNT's technological modernisation and create a creative advisory board of BNT experts to be convened when needed.

Milena Milotinova - Candidate for Director General of BNT: “On the major question of BNT’s funding, if elected I would initiate a broad public debate so that it is not dependent on a particular finance minister, government or parliamentary majority. Through its schedule, BNT should offer an alternative to commercial media. I stand for editorial independence in programmes and news. I envisage more journalistic investigations. My ambition is for BNT to be a leader in news.”



The vote for the new Director-General is scheduled for tomorrow at 11:00.