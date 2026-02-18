БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Council for Electronic Media Will Hold Hearings with the Candidates for BNT Director General on Thursday

The outcome of the selection will be announced on Friday

лексbg продължават съдебните производства връзка избора генерален директор бнт

Tomorrow, February 19, the Council for Electronic Media will hold hearings with the candidates for Director General of the Bulgarian National Television. The outcome of the selection will be announced on Friday. This was confirmed today, February 18, following two extraordinary meetings of the Council.

The Council first determined that all applicants for the post met the requirements set out in the Radio and Television Act. As a result, five candidates were admitted to the second stage, in which their documents were examined on merit: Svilena Dimitrova, Emil Koshlukov, Sasho Yovkov, Nevena Andonova and Milena Milotinova. At a subsequent session, all five were also approved to be heard by the Council.

The hearings will take place tomorrow afternoon, beginning at 2:00 pm, with each candidate presenting in turn. The process had been suspended last year due to a legal case, which concluded on 13 February this year with a ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court, overturning a decision of the Sofia District Administrative Court that had halted the Council’s selection procedure.

Simona Veleva, Chair of the Council, said: “In accordance with Article 9 of the procedure, the hearing consists of a brief presentation by the candidate of their vision for the public service broadcaster, BNT, followed by questions from Council members. Failure to attend the hearing is considered a refusal to participate in the procedure."

