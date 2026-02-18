Mountain Rescue Service Issued a Warning of High Avalanche Risk on Vitosha Mountain

The Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross on February 18 issued a warning of high avalanche danger on Vitosha Mountain.

Officials say that new snow lying on a weak base of sand and graupel, combined with strong to gale-force winds, is contributing to numerous spontaneous and human-triggered avalanches on slopes of various exposures.

Given the expected unstable weather over the coming days, the rescue service advises avoiding the high mountain areas, as well as slopes below ridges, negative terrain forms, exposed slopes, and any inclines over 30 degrees.