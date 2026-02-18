Due to Heavy Snowfall, Non-School Day Declared for Pupils in Dobrich, Tutrakan and Razgrad District

Winter conditions have worsened in north-eastern Bulgaria. Due to heavy snowfall, a non-school day was declared for pupils in Dobrich, Tutrakan and Razgrad Province. Some schools in Silistra switched to online learning. In certain places, commemorations marking the anniversary of the death of Vasil Levski were also cancelled.

For around five hours, the town of Vetovo and the village of Pisanets were left without electricity. Accumulated snow forced changes to the routes of some urban bus services.

Traffic also remained difficult in several neighbourhoods due to stranded cars and fallen trees.

No settlements are currently without water supply or telecommunications. Crossing conditions are normal at the Danube Bridge Ruse–Giurgiu between Ruse and Giurgiu.





