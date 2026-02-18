State of Emergency Declared in Smolyan Municipality, Three Villages Without Access due to Heavy Snow

A state of emergency was declared on February 18 across the municipality of Smolyan, where several settlements have been cut off.

Due to heavy snowfall and strong winds, the villages of Mugla, Gela and Solishta are currently inaccessible.

Ttrafic of heavy goods vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers has been restricted through the Rozhen Pass and Prevala Pass, as well as along the Devin–Mihalkovo and Batak–Dospat roads, because of snowfall and ongoing snow-clearing operations.

Light snow is continuing to fall in higher areas of the region, accompanied by strong winds causing drifting. Road surfaces are wet and snow-covered but are being treated. Eighteen snow-clearing machines are currently operating on the ground.