Five-Year-Old Child Died and Woman Is in Life-Threatening Condition Following a Crash in Vidin Region

A serious road accident on February 18 claimed the life of a five-year-old child on the E-79, which passes through the village of Ruzhintsi. Two people have been hospitalised in Vidin (Northwestern Bulgaria).

The collision occurred shortly before 17:00 yesterday, February 17, at a junction with the main road. Police report that the driver of a car failed to stop at a “Stop” sign and collided with a Romanian lorry travelling towards Vidin.

Emergency teams from the Belogradchik branch of the ambulance service confirmed the death of the child in the car. The driver and a female passenger were taken to hospital in Vidin, with the woman in life-threatening condition. Another female passenger was taken to a hospital in Lom and, following treatment, was discharged to continue recovery at home.

Tests on the lorry driver showed no traces of alcohol or drugs. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.