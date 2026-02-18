Non-School Day in Ruen Municipality Due to Severe Winter Conditions

Due to worsening winter conditions across the Ruen Municipality, the mayor has ordered the suspension of classes today, February 18, in all schools within the municipality.

The decision was taken to ensure the safety of pupils, teaching staff, and parents amid difficult road conditions.

The municipality reports that power outages have occurred in several settlements as a result of severe weather. The issues have been reported to the relevant electricity distribution services, which are working to restore supply.

Snow-clearing and sanding teams continue to operate on main roads, prioritising routes between settlements, school bus routes, and access to healthcare and public facilities.

Residents are urged to limit travel to essential journeys only, to use vehicles equipped for winter conditions, and to follow the instructions of the authorities.