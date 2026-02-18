The New Caretaker Cabinet: Who Are the Ministers in Andrei Gyurov's Government?

The composition of the caretaker cabinet under Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov has been confirmed. The cabinet will include three deputy prime ministers and 19 ministries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice: Andrey Yankulov – former prosecutor, former deputy minister of the Interior and Justice, lawyer, and expert with the NGO “Anti-Corruption Fund”.



Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections: Stoycho Tsitselkov – civic activist and election observer involved in initiatives promoting transparency and electoral integrity.



Deputy Prime Minister for European Funds: Maria Nedina – specialist in European programme management with extensive experience in coordinating and monitoring EU funds.

Finance minister in the Gyurov cabinet will be Georgi Klisurski - a financier with experience in public finance and budget policy.

Minister of Interior will be Emil Dechev - lawyer and former deputy minister of Justice, experienced in anti-corruption and judicial reforms..

Nadezhda Neynski, Minister of Foreign Affairs – veteran diplomat and former Foreign Minister with expertise in Euro-Atlantic integration.

Minister of Regional Development and Public Works will be Angelina Todorova-Boneva – expert in regional policy and EU infrastructure programmes; holds a bachelor’s from Oxford University and a master’s in European Studies from the University of Graz, Austria.

Transport Minister will be Korman Ismailov - a politician and public figure with experience in parliamentary activity and transport policies. He is a former chairman of the MRF youth organisation until 2009. He left the party after a scandal with Ahmed Dogan.

Gyurov chose Hasan Ademov, Minister of Labour and Social Policy - medical doctor and long-serving chair of the parliamentary labour and social policy committee.

The only member of the Zhelyazkov cabinet who remains in the caretaker government in the same post will be defence minister Atanas Zapryanov - a general from the reserve with experience as deputy defence minister and an expert on military policy.

Irena Mladenova - a specialist in project management and innovation policies with experience in the business environment - has been named as the Minister of Innovation.

As expected, the education ministry will be taken over by Sergey Ignatov - historian and university lecturer, previously served as Minister of Education.

The Health Minister will be Mihail Okoliski - a public health expert and a long-time representative of international health organisations in Bulgaria.

Naiden Todorov, Minister of Culture - conductor and director of the Sofia Philharmonic, returning to the post held in the Dimitur Glavchev caretaker cabinet.

For agriculture minister, Gyurov named Ivan Hristanov - an entrepreneur and former deputy agriculture minister with experience in the agricultural sector.

Minister of Environment and Water will be Julian Popov - an expert on climate policies and sustainable development with international experience.

Minister of Economy Irina Shchonova - economist with experience in industrial policy and small and medium business development. She was Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry in the regular government of Nikolay Denkov.

Minister of Energy will be Traicho Traikov - until today - Mayor of Sredets district in the capital, economist and former Minister of Economy and Energy in the first cabinet of Boyko Borikov with expertise in the energy sector. He was also a presidential candidate in 2016.

Minister of e-Governance will be Georgi Sharkov - specialist in cybersecurity and digital transformation with academic and consulting experience.

Minister of Tourism Irena Georgieva - long-time expert at the Ministry of Tourism and current Deputy Minister in charge of European programmes.

Minister of Youth and Sports Dimitar Iliev - multiple champion in car rallies and active public figure in the sports sector. He has already held the post in the cabinet of Nikolay Denkov.