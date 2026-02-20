БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Откриха потънал изчезналия риболовен кораб в морето край...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Ключово решение: Върховният съд на САЩ отмени митата на...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова подписа указа за...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
АПИ: 13 области с жълт код за снеговалеж утре, шофьорите...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Министърът на правосъдието свиква заседание на ВСС с...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Вицепремиерът по честни избори Стоил Цицелков подаде...
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Heavy Truck Blocks Panoramic Road Between Shipka Pass and Buzludzha Monument

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
EN
Запази
латвийски тир блокира панорамния път прохода шипка паметника бузлуджа

A heavy truck with Latvian registration blocked the panoramic road connecting Shipka Pass and the Buzludzha Monument on February 20.

The lorry entered the section from the southern side of the pass but did not continue towards Gabrovo. Instead, it turned onto the panoramic road, which is officially closed to traffic for the entire winter season, with a prohibitory sign clearly posted at the entrance. Additionally, trucks weighing over 12 tonnes are not permitted to use Shipka Pass.

The truck became stuck in the snow-covered section, completely blocking the route. Heavy machinery from the road maintenance company has been dispatched to the scene and is attempting to removre the vehicle, but the operation has been complicated by the conditions.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
3
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
Новородено бебе почина близо два часа след раждането си в Окръжна болница в София
4
Новородено бебе почина близо два часа след раждането си в Окръжна...
"Молих му се да не тръгва, времето го дават лошо": Потънал ли е рибарският кораб край Созопол?
5
"Молих му се да не тръгва, времето го дават лошо":...
АПИ: 13 области с жълт код за снеговалеж утре, шофьорите да тръгват на път подготвени
6
АПИ: 13 области с жълт код за снеговалеж утре, шофьорите да тръгват...

Най-четени

Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на столичната "Топлофикация"
1
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на...
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
2
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите не могат да се сведат до една версия
3
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите...
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
4
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв чадър, той е от ДАНС, прокуратурата и МВР
5
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв...
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
6
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026

More from: Bulgaria

Caretaker Justice Minister Calls Supreme Judicial Council Meeting to Consider the Appointment of New Acting Prosecutor General
Caretaker Justice Minister Calls Supreme Judicial Council Meeting to Consider the Appointment of New Acting Prosecutor General
Supreme Administrative Court Halts Operations at Wood Processing Plant in Veliko Tarnovo Supreme Administrative Court Halts Operations at Wood Processing Plant in Veliko Tarnovo
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Two Dead and Two Injured After Car Falls Into Ravine Near Voyvodovo Two Dead and Two Injured After Car Falls Into Ravine Near Voyvodovo
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Road Agency Issues Code Yellow Weather Alert for Snowfall in 13 Districts in Bulgaria – Drivers Urged to Travel Prepared Road Agency Issues Code Yellow Weather Alert for Snowfall in 13 Districts in Bulgaria – Drivers Urged to Travel Prepared
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Mountain Rescue Service Warns: Never Hike Alone, No Matter How Prepared You Are Mountain Rescue Service Warns: Never Hike Alone, No Matter How Prepared You Are
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
Road Section between Veliko Tarnovo and Gorna Oryahovitsa Closed After Rockfall From Trapezitsa Fortress Road Section between Veliko Tarnovo and Gorna Oryahovitsa Closed After Rockfall From Trapezitsa Fortress
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.

Водещи новини

Ключово решение: Върховният съд на САЩ отмени митата на Тръмп
Ключово решение: Върховният съд на САЩ отмени митата на Тръмп
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Президентът Илияна Йотова подписа указа за освобождаването на Стоил Цицелков като вицепремиер Президентът Илияна Йотова подписа указа за освобождаването на Стоил Цицелков като вицепремиер
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Вицепремиерът по честни избори Стоил Цицелков подаде оставка, премиерът Андрей Гюров я прие Вицепремиерът по честни избори Стоил Цицелков подаде оставка, премиерът Андрей Гюров я прие
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
Политика
Откриха потънал изчезналия риболовен кораб в морето край Созопол Откриха потънал изчезналия риболовен кораб в морето край Созопол
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
ВСС ще разгледа въпроса с назначаването на вр.и.ф. главен прокурор...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
В навечерието на четвъртата годишнина от войната: Надеждите за мир...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
По света
Проверка заради починалото бебе в Окръжна болница разпореди...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ