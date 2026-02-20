Heavy Truck Blocks Panoramic Road Between Shipka Pass and Buzludzha Monument

A heavy truck with Latvian registration blocked the panoramic road connecting Shipka Pass and the Buzludzha Monument on February 20.

The lorry entered the section from the southern side of the pass but did not continue towards Gabrovo. Instead, it turned onto the panoramic road, which is officially closed to traffic for the entire winter season, with a prohibitory sign clearly posted at the entrance. Additionally, trucks weighing over 12 tonnes are not permitted to use Shipka Pass.

The truck became stuck in the snow-covered section, completely blocking the route. Heavy machinery from the road maintenance company has been dispatched to the scene and is attempting to removre the vehicle, but the operation has been complicated by the conditions.