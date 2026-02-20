Missing Fishing Vessel Found Sunken Off the Coast Near Sozopol

The missing fishing vessel has been found on the seabed in the waters between Sozopol and Primorsko. The vessel lies around five kilometres offshore. At this stage, there is no information that the three crew members who were on board have been located.

Search Continues for Three Missing Fishermen Off Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast

On the third day of the search, a specialised team from the Bulgarian Navy surveyed the seabed after volunteers reported an oil slick in the area where the vessel’s signal was last detected.

Underwater drones were used in the search, followed by navy diving specialists, who confirmed the vessel is at a depth of 40 metres.

Due to underwater currents and poor visibility, the inspection carried out so far has been only partial. A further survey is planned for tomorrow, while the search for the three fishermen continues.