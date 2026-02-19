Search Continues for Three Missing Fishermen Off Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast

The search continues for three fishermen who vanished without a trace in the Black Sea between Sozopol and Primorsko. Their vessel’s radar signal was lost yesterday before noon. Today, February 19, an oil slick was spotted in the area where the boat was last detected.

Volunteers have joined patrols along the Sozopol coast in search of the missing crew.

Search Underway for Fishing Vessel Crew Between Sozopol and Primorsko

The missing are Captain Hristo Spasov, his 25-year-old son, and a third crew member, who set out on Monday to hunt sharks despite warnings from relatives.

Hristiyan Spasov, son of the missing captain: “My father does what he decides. For him, good weather or bad — it doesn’t matter. Full speed ahead.” Krasimir Borisov, family friend: “On Monday I begged him: ‘Don’t go, the weather is bad. I’m asking you, don’t go.’ But he left around noon. His principle was: if others don’t work, he will.” Georgi Ianchev, fisherman: “They promised them a quota on 1 January but delayed it for 45 days. Instead of fishing in good weather, they had to go out in the worst conditions. Every fisherman has liabilities, including to banks.”

At noon, a volunteer team in a boat discovered a trace.

Naiden Nedev, diver: “Right in the area where contact was lost with the boat, we found a diesel fuel slick, which proves the vessel sank. The sonar showed a depth of 38 metres. We spent around an hour scanning, but the area is large and requires more thorough searches with advanced equipment.”

The only hope for the fishermen is if they managed to deploy the vessel’s life raft.

Zdravko Vasilev: “It’s like a floating tent with water, food, and medicine. They could survive more than 72 hours, even though the water temperature is below six degrees Celsius.”

Teams have been mobilised along the Sozopol and Primorsko coasts, patrolling in hope of finding the fishermen.

Tihomir Yanakiev, Mayor of Sozopol Municipality: “We have 7–8 teams covering the area, but with these winds and weather conditions, I doubt we will find anything.” Dimo, volunteer: “All we can do is try to find them and hope they are alive.”

A Turkish vessel from the nearest port, İneada, has also joined the search operation.