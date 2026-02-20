Two Dead and Two Injured After Car Falls Into Ravine Near Voyvodovo

Two people have died and two others were injured after a car went off the road and fell into a ravine near the village of Voyvodovo in Haskovo district (Southern Bulgaria). The accident occurred in the early afternoon on February 20.

According to initial reports, the car left the main road to Kardzhali shortly after a junction and overturned into the ravine. Onboard were a woman with a child and two adults — a man and a woman.

The deceased are the 56-year-old driver and a 66-year-old woman. The injured, a 45-year-old woman and an 8-year-old child, were taken to hospital for treatment.