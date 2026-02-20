БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Откриха потънал изчезналия риболовен кораб в морето край...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Ключово решение: Върховният съд на САЩ отмени митата на...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова подписа указа за...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
АПИ: 13 области с жълт код за снеговалеж утре, шофьорите...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Министърът на правосъдието свиква заседание на ВСС с...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Вицепремиерът по честни избори Стоил Цицелков подаде...
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Milena Milotinova Elected Director General of the Bulgarian National Television

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
EN
Запази
милена милотинова оглавява бнт
Снимка: BTA

Milena Milotinova has been elected Director-General of Bulgarian National Television (BNT). She received the votes of three of the regulator’s five members. The new head of the public service broadcaster returns to BNT confident she will find a team of like-minded colleagues.

The new Director-General was elected in the first round of voting on February 20.

Simona Veleva, Chair of the Council for Electronic Media, said:

“Congratulations to Ms Milena Milotinova. With three votes in favour, she has been elected the new Director-General of BNT.”

Asked by BNT how she felt about returning to the broadcaster, Milotinova said:

“With optimism and with the confidence that at BNT I will find a team of like-minded colleagues who will help me implement the concept I presented to the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) yesterday. BNT was my first professional love.”

Her first priority, she said, will be to meet and speak with teams across the broadcaster in order to begin work on short-term objectives.

Milena Milotinova, Director-General of Bulgarian National Television, said:

“I intend for us to draw up terms of reference so we can commission audience research to understand what viewers expect from us. On that basis, we will conduct an analysis to see where we can add to the schedule, where changes may be needed, and where we might consider new programmes and formats — so that we fully meet the needs and expectations of our audience, and so that BNT can truly become a public service broadcaster in the fullest sense.”

Milena Milotinova’s concept received the backing of Gabriela Naplatanova, Kadrinka Kadrinova and Simona Veleva, members of the Council for Electronic Media.

Dr Gabriela Naplatanova, a member of the regulator, said:

“Ms Milotinova placed emphasis on strengthening the strategic role of Bulgarian National Television as a flagship of high journalistic standards and on expanding its audience. I am convinced that, with the vision she has proposed, Ms Milotinova can be not merely a successful head of BNT, but a unifying figure capable of creating the conditions for its development as an information leader and a carrier of the most important values and cultural achievements of Bulgarian society.”

Kadrinka Kadrinova, also a member of the regulator, said:

“Ms Milotinova highlighted as particularly important the need for a strong presence of investigative journalism, including within news programming. She also underlined her understanding of television as a public defender and watchdog. I believe Ms Milena Milotinova would indeed be a convincing choice for Director-General of BNT, meeting the criteria for professional, organisational and managerial competence. She has my support.”

Simona Veleva, Chair of the Council for Electronic Media, said:

“She has the qualities, the vision and the strength to lead the public broadcaster’s role in these complex circumstances. That is why I will cast my vote for Milena Milotinova, who presented the most detailed, concrete and comprehensive concept.”

Prolet Velkova backed Nevena Andonova.

Velkova, a member of the Council for Electronic Media, said:

“I am deeply convinced that I am taking part in an entirely legitimate procedure for the election of a Director-General. In my view, Nevena Andonova’s concept contains the greatest depth and substance, and if she were given the opportunity to implement it, this would significantly improve the image of Bulgarian National Television and strengthen its authority in society.”

Galina Georgieva voted for Emil Koshlukov, and the regulator’s session did not pass without tension.

Georgieva said:

“I refuse to take responsibility for your rushed actions based on a disputed legal opinion. Clearly, this is the majority within the council that will elect the new Director-General in conditions of political instability, which in my view raises justified doubts about political influence over the council’s decisions.”
Simona Veleva, Chair of the council, responded:

“After numerous speculative complaints that were clearly dismissed as such — including personal attacks against me as chair, attempts at insinuation, paid publications, efforts to undermine my professional and public reputation, and multiple threats received by the council during this period — we nevertheless managed to fulfil our legal duties. I reject any suggestion that this procedure has been rushed.”

The mandate of the Director-General is three years.

Images by BTA, BGNES

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
3
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
АПИ: 13 области с жълт код за снеговалеж утре, шофьорите да тръгват на път подготвени
4
АПИ: 13 области с жълт код за снеговалеж утре, шофьорите да тръгват...
Вицепремиерът по честни избори Стоил Цицелков подаде оставка, премиерът Андрей Гюров я прие
5
Вицепремиерът по честни избори Стоил Цицелков подаде оставка,...
След взрив на газова бутилка: Двама души са с тежки изгаряния
6
След взрив на газова бутилка: Двама души са с тежки изгаряния

Най-четени

Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на столичната "Топлофикация"
1
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на...
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
2
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите не могат да се сведат до една версия
3
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите...
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
4
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв чадър, той е от ДАНС, прокуратурата и МВР
5
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв...
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
6
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026

More from: Bulgaria

Missing Fishing Vessel Found Sunken Off the Coast Near Sozopol
Missing Fishing Vessel Found Sunken Off the Coast Near Sozopol
Caretaker Justice Minister Calls Supreme Judicial Council Meeting to Consider the Appointment of New Acting Prosecutor General Caretaker Justice Minister Calls Supreme Judicial Council Meeting to Consider the Appointment of New Acting Prosecutor General
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
Supreme Administrative Court Halts Operations at Wood Processing Plant in Veliko Tarnovo Supreme Administrative Court Halts Operations at Wood Processing Plant in Veliko Tarnovo
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Two Dead and Two Injured After Car Falls Into Ravine Near Voyvodovo Two Dead and Two Injured After Car Falls Into Ravine Near Voyvodovo
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Road Agency Issues Code Yellow Weather Alert for Snowfall in 13 Districts in Bulgaria – Drivers Urged to Travel Prepared Road Agency Issues Code Yellow Weather Alert for Snowfall in 13 Districts in Bulgaria – Drivers Urged to Travel Prepared
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Mountain Rescue Service Warns: Never Hike Alone, No Matter How Prepared You Are Mountain Rescue Service Warns: Never Hike Alone, No Matter How Prepared You Are
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Оставка – ден след клетвата: Стоил Цицелков напусна вицепремиерския пост
Оставка – ден след клетвата: Стоил Цицелков напусна...
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Тръмп заплашва с нови механизми за налагане на мита Тръмп заплашва с нови механизми за налагане на мита
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Вицепремиерът Андрей Янкулов: Върховен съд, който не признава главния прокурор, е сериозен проблем за правосъдието Вицепремиерът Андрей Янкулов: Върховен съд, който не признава главния прокурор, е сериозен проблем за правосъдието
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
У нас
Милена Милотинова: Очакванията на обществото и на служителите в БНТ имат еднаква тежест Милена Милотинова: Очакванията на обществото и на служителите в БНТ имат еднаква тежест
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Случаят "Петрохан": Защо във финансовите отчети на Ивайло...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Криминално
Затварят столичното летище на 23 и 24 февруари през нощта заради...
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
В навечерието на четвъртата годишнина от войната: Надеждите за мир...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
По света
Откриха потънал изчезналия риболовен кораб в морето край Созопол
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ