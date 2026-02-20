БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Early Elections: Caretaker Prime Minister Andrei Gyurov Held First Meeting with the Central Election Commission

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
EN
Запази
предсрочните избори премиерът андрей гюров проведе първа среща цик
Снимка: BTA

Uniform voting screens in all polling stations and training for commission members are among the measures agreed by caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and the Central Election Commission of Bulgaria.

The two sides held their first meeting today, February 20, on preparations for the April 19 elections.

For more than an hour, the caretaker prime minister and the caretaker minister for e-governance held talks with members of the election commission. Both sides described the meeting as productive and identified the holding of fair elections as a priority.

Andrey Gyurov, caretaker Prime Minister, said:
“We agreed that in order to guarantee a fair electoral process we must work in very close coordination and hold regular meetings to exchange ideas and ways of improving the electoral process.”

Kameliya Neykova, chair of the Central Election Commission, said:
“We will continue our active work at a more focused pace, as our responsibilities are shared and our work is joint.”

Standardised voting screens and training for all members of polling station commissions were the first areas where positions aligned.

Mr Gyurov said:
“We have ideas on how this can be implemented and tested, so we can be certain that those involved in polling station commissions and the electoral process are properly trained and prepared.”

One of the reasons for this is last-minute changes of members. The CEC will be doing an awareness campaign on social platforms to reach out to young people.

Earlier in the day, Gyurov met young people who had taken part in anti-government protests late last year. They outlined several key priorities.

Alexander Tanev, from the “Students Against the Mafia” association, said:
“This includes resolving the crisis in the judiciary, appointing a legitimate and lawful Prosecutor General, taking steps to address the crisis in institutions operating beyond their legally defined mandates, and of course the main objective — holding fair and transparent elections.”

Vasilena Dimitrova, from the “Future in Bulgaria” civic initiative, said:
“We also mapped out what could be changed in the healthcare ministry. We have clear proposals that could be implemented even within the term of office of a caretaker government.”

photos by BNT, BTA

We are looking in one direction and I hope the dialogue will continue, the prime minister said after the talks.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
3
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
АПИ: 13 области с жълт код за снеговалеж утре, шофьорите да тръгват на път подготвени
4
АПИ: 13 области с жълт код за снеговалеж утре, шофьорите да тръгват...
След взрив на газова бутилка: Двама души са с тежки изгаряния
5
След взрив на газова бутилка: Двама души са с тежки изгаряния
Вицепремиерът по честни избори Стоил Цицелков подаде оставка, премиерът Андрей Гюров я прие
6
Вицепремиерът по честни избори Стоил Цицелков подаде оставка,...

Най-четени

Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на столичната "Топлофикация"
1
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на...
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
2
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите не могат да се сведат до една версия
3
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите...
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
4
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв чадър, той е от ДАНС, прокуратурата и МВР
5
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв...
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
6
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026

More from: Politics

President Iotova Signs Decree Relieving Stoil Tsitselkov as Deputy Prime Minister
President Iotova Signs Decree Relieving Stoil Tsitselkov as Deputy Prime Minister
Reactions in Parliament after the Resignation of Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov Reactions in Parliament after the Resignation of Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
First Resignation in the Caretaker Cabinet as Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov Steps Down After One Day First Resignation in the Caretaker Cabinet as Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov Steps Down After One Day
Чете се за: 07:42 мин.
President Iotova on Gyurov's Caretaker Cabinet: I Rely on Expertise, Not Political Leanings President Iotova on Gyurov's Caretaker Cabinet: I Rely on Expertise, Not Political Leanings
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Boyko Borisov Announced that Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov Asked GERB for Atanas Zapryanov to Remain Minister of Defence Boyko Borisov Announced that Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov Asked GERB for Atanas Zapryanov to Remain Minister of Defence
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov: We Assume Responsibility for Preparing and Conducting Free and Fair Elections Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov: We Assume Responsibility for Preparing and Conducting Free and Fair Elections
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Тръмп заплашва с нови механизми за налагане на мита
Тръмп заплашва с нови механизми за налагане на мита
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Оставка – ден след клетвата: Стоил Цицелков напусна вицепремиерския пост Оставка – ден след клетвата: Стоил Цицелков напусна вицепремиерския пост
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Вицепремиерът Андрей Янкулов: Върховен съд, който не признава главния прокурор, е сериозен проблем за правосъдието Вицепремиерът Андрей Янкулов: Върховен съд, който не признава главния прокурор, е сериозен проблем за правосъдието
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
У нас
Милена Милотинова: Очакванията на обществото и на служителите в БНТ имат еднаква тежест Милена Милотинова: Очакванията на обществото и на служителите в БНТ имат еднаква тежест
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Случаят "Петрохан": Защо във финансовите отчети на Ивайло...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Криминално
Затварят столичното летище на 23 и 24 февруари през нощта заради...
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
В навечерието на четвъртата годишнина от войната: Надеждите за мир...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
По света
Откриха потънал изчезналия риболовен кораб в морето край Созопол
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ