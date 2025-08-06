БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Serious Accident in Sofia, a Car Fell into a Ravine (PHOTOS)

Two people are in serious condition in "Pirogov" emergency hospital

A serious traffic accident occurred at the junction of the Sofia Ring Road and Lomskо Shose, beneath the roundabout in the direction of Pernik. One of the vehicles reportedly fell into a ravine.

Both drivers sustained injuries. One is a 64-year-old man with spinal trauma and a fractured arm. The other is a 25-year-old man who suffered a broken leg, and his other leg had to be amputated.

Two emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene, where first aid was provided. The injured were transported to Pirogov Emergency Hospital.

Both remain in critical condition and have been admitted to the shock trauma unit.

