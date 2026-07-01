Serious Crash Closes Burgas–Malko Tarnovo Main Road

A serious road accident has closed the main Burgas–Malko Tarnovo road.

At around 12:10pm today, July 1, authorities received a report of a serious crash on the Burgas–Malko Tarnovo road. The accident occurred approximately one kilometre beyond the Bosna checkpoint in the direction of Burgas, where two passenger cars collided head-on.

Both drivers were injured in the collision. They were taken to a hospital in Burgas while conscious, and the extent of their injuries is still being assessed.

As a result of the crash, traffic through the affected section is restricted to a single lane and is being manually directed by police officers. An investigation of the scene is under way, led by officers from the Sozopol District Police Department.