Seven Arrested in Anti-Drugs Operation in Ruse

Seven people have been arrested during a three-day operation targeting drug distribution in Ruse.

On 16 June, police officers identified two 41-year-old men in possession of cannabis, amphetamine and methamphetamine. The following day, criminal investigators traced two other individuals — a 44-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man — who were found to occupy a higher position in the distribution network. During a search of the woman’s home, officers seized cannabis, mobile phones, equipment used for weighing and packaging drug doses, as well as €16,700 in cash.

Yesterday, three men, identified as customers of the drug dealers, were also detained. Ministry of Interior officers uncovered two specially adapted “stash sites” in a residential district of Ruse. According to preliminary information, the locations were used for the wholesale storage of illegal substances.

Significant quantities of drugs were seized from the sites, with the total haul amounting to 2.4 kilograms of amphetamine and nearly 500 grammes of cannabis.

Work on the case is continuing under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office, with investigators seeking to document the full extent of the group’s alleged criminal activity and identify any additional accomplices.