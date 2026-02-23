Sofia Airport Will Be Closed for All Flights Tomorrow from 1:05 to 3:35

Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport will be closed to all flights — except military aircraft — in the early hours of 24 February due to repair and maintenance work on shafts near the runway, airport authorities told Bulgarian National Television.

The airport was closed from 01:15 to 02:50 overnight, and is scheduled to suspend operations again tomorrow from 01:05 to 03:35.

Officials stressed that the closure is unrelated to the presence of US military aircraft.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that the deployment of the aircraft is in support of training linked to the Alliance’s enhanced vigilance activities under NATO.