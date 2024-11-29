НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Sofia Municipality organises a series of festive events for the beginning of the Christmas season

поредица празнични събития началото коледния сезон организира столичната община
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:05, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Sofia Municipality is organising a series of festive events to mark the beginning of the Christmas season in Sofia, the Sofia Municipality press centre said on November 29

On November 30, at "St. Alexander Nevsky" square, at 10:00 a.m., there will be a workshop for Christmas toys and a special box for letters to Santa Claus. Together with famous personalities from social networks, children will make Christmas toys that will decorate the capital.

On November 30, the Coca Cola Truck will start its tour around the country and will return to Sofia on December 19.

The initiative "Let's decorate the Christmas tree together", organised by Widows Sons & Masonic Riders Grand Chapter Bulgaria in cooperation with Sofia Municipality and with the support of Charity and Mercy Foundation, Bulgarian Mothers Movement Foundation and P.U.L.S. Foundation, will take place on December 1 at Saint Nedelya square.

Nadezhda Bacheva, Deputy Mayor for Social Activities of Sofia Municipality, will also attend the event, which is being held for the fourth time in a row. This year, disadvantaged children from Sofia, Elin Pelin and Pernik will participate in the event. They will have the opportunity to write their letters with promises and wishes, which will be placed in the mailbox located under the decorated tree.

On 1 December, at 12:00, in front of the National Palace of Culture, the Sofia Children's Christmas Tree will be unveiled - a six-metre Christmas tree with unique decorations made by children from 199 kindergartens and social services, which will be a symbol of community unity and children's creativity. The event will be attended by the small artists who created the Christmas toys, as well as Nadezhda Bacheva - Deputy Mayor for Social Activities of Sofia Municipality.

From 18:25 on 1 December at St. Alexander Nevsky square, festive concert will take place with the participation of Orlin Pavlov and children's choirs. At 19:00, the lights of the 15-metre Christmas tree will be lit by Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

Source: BTA

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
15:52, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
 Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
14:03, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
13:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
21:25, 28.11.2024
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
17:46, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
17:18, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
16:12, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
15:15, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
14:02, 28.11.2024
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Sofia's budget remains without an update
13:07, 28.11.2024
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
23:35, 27.11.2024
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
23:12, 27.11.2024
More from: Culture
Orthodox Church Honours the Memory of St. Clement of Ohrid
Orthodox Church Honours the Memory of St. Clement of Ohrid
The 54th Festival of Opera and Ballet Arts - Stara Zagora started
The 54th Festival of Opera and Ballet Arts - Stara Zagora started
The Beauty of Bulgaria: The Erma River Gorge eco-trail (see pics)
The Beauty of Bulgaria: The Erma River Gorge eco-trail (see pics)
BNT’s film "The King and the Sun. A Journey through the History of Ancient Egypt" has won yet another award
BNT’s film "The King and the Sun. A Journey through the History of Ancient Egypt" has won yet another award
This year's edition of Kinomania film festival opened in Sofia
This year's edition of Kinomania film festival opened in Sofia
Archaeologists uncovered a "Sacred Area" at ancient Thracian city of Perperikon
Archaeologists uncovered a "Sacred Area" at ancient Thracian city of Perperikon
Топ 24
Най-четени
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха председател на НС
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха...
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60 000 лева заради нежеланието да намери виновните
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60...
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на НС днес е в полза на Пеевски
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на...
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
И седмият опит - провален: Силви Кирилов на крачка от председателския пост на НС (ОБЗОР)
И седмият опит - провален: Силви Кирилов на крачка от...
Задънената улица "пръв сред равни": Взаимни престрелки след 7-ия неуспешен опит за избор
Задънената улица "пръв сред равни": Взаимни престрелки...
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и Гърция след приемането ни в Шенген
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и...
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на парламента Рая Назарян
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на...
Реакции на ПП-ДБ след неуспешния осми опит за избор на председател на НС
Реакции на ПП-ДБ след неуспешния осми опит за избор на председател...
Израелски танкове навлязоха в Ливан в разрез със споразумението
Израелски танкове навлязоха в Ливан в разрез със споразумението
Финландецът Ливо Нисканен спечели състезанието на 10 километра класически стил в Рука
Финландецът Ливо Нисканен спечели състезанието на 10 километра класически стил в Рука