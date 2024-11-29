Sofia Municipality organises a series of festive events for the beginning of the Christmas season

Sofia Municipality is organising a series of festive events to mark the beginning of the Christmas season in Sofia, the Sofia Municipality press centre said on November 29

On November 30, at "St. Alexander Nevsky" square, at 10:00 a.m., there will be a workshop for Christmas toys and a special box for letters to Santa Claus. Together with famous personalities from social networks, children will make Christmas toys that will decorate the capital.

On November 30, the Coca Cola Truck will start its tour around the country and will return to Sofia on December 19.

The initiative "Let's decorate the Christmas tree together", organised by Widows Sons & Masonic Riders Grand Chapter Bulgaria in cooperation with Sofia Municipality and with the support of Charity and Mercy Foundation, Bulgarian Mothers Movement Foundation and P.U.L.S. Foundation, will take place on December 1 at Saint Nedelya square.

Nadezhda Bacheva, Deputy Mayor for Social Activities of Sofia Municipality, will also attend the event, which is being held for the fourth time in a row. This year, disadvantaged children from Sofia, Elin Pelin and Pernik will participate in the event. They will have the opportunity to write their letters with promises and wishes, which will be placed in the mailbox located under the decorated tree.

On 1 December, at 12:00, in front of the National Palace of Culture, the Sofia Children's Christmas Tree will be unveiled - a six-metre Christmas tree with unique decorations made by children from 199 kindergartens and social services, which will be a symbol of community unity and children's creativity. The event will be attended by the small artists who created the Christmas toys, as well as Nadezhda Bacheva - Deputy Mayor for Social Activities of Sofia Municipality.

From 18:25 on 1 December at St. Alexander Nevsky square, festive concert will take place with the participation of Orlin Pavlov and children's choirs. At 19:00, the lights of the 15-metre Christmas tree will be lit by Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

Source: BTA

