Special Drone Show in Sofia to Mark Bulgaria’s Accession to the Euro Area

A special drone show will mark the first minutes of Bulgaria’s membership of the euro area in the sky above Prince Alexander I Battenberg Square in Sofia, the Ministry of Finance has announced.

In addition to those attending in person, the programme can also be followed via the official online channels of the Information Campaign for the Introduction of the Euro at evroto.bg/bg/live/146# and facebook.com/zaevrotobg, where the event will be broadcast live.

The Ministry of Finance has cautioned that the drone show will take place only if weather conditions are favourable.

With the arrival of 2026, Bulgaria becomes the 21st member state of the euro area.