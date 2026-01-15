Staff at St Anna Hospital in Varna Protest Over Unpaid Wages

Doctors, nurses and staff at 'St Anna' General Hospital in Varna staged a protest on January 15 because they have not received their salaries in full. The reason, they say, is unpaid “over-limit” medical activity for last year, which has not yet been reimbursed to the hospital by the National Health Insurance Fund.

Doctors also warned of shortages of medical supplies in the wards. The hospital provides emergency medical care for the city and must have specialists from all fields available around the clock.

Low pay is already leading to a loss of medical professionals, the protesters said, adding that the situation is putting serious pressure on both staff and patient care.