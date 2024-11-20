Taxi drivers stage a national protest over dramatic spike in insurance costs

Taxi drivers stage a national protest on November 20. They insist that the increase in the price of the compulsory third party liability insurance for them is drastic and illegal and accuse insurers of a cartel.

They have appealed to the institutions and spoken to some of the parties.

According to them, the price of third party liability insurance has spiked between 3 and 16 times, which is unaffordable for the industry.

The protest takes places simultaneously in more than 30 cities across the country. Traffic will be difficult at many places.

