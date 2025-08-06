The Amendments to the Road Traffic Act Were Promulgated

The amendments to the Road Traffic Act have been officially published in issue No. 64 of August 5’s State Gazette. They were adopted by the National Assembly on 23 July and signed by President Rumen Radev on 31 July.

The new law will come into force one month after its publication in the State Gazette, with the exception of certain provisions which take effect at a later date.

In recent weeks, the police have begun identifying and sanctioning violators through the toll system’s cameras, following the integration of the system with that of the Ministry of Interior.

Toll cameras are now also monitoring vehicles misusing the emergency lane. The penalty for this offence is a BGN 1,000 fine and temporary revocation of the driver’s licence.