The Beauty of Bulgaria: The Erma River Gorge eco-trail (see pics)

The gorge of the Erma River is located 4 km from the town of Tran (Western Bulgaria) and 85 km from Sofia. The route passes through a wooden bridge over the river. It follows a tunnel about 150 meters long, which was built during World War II. The most interesting part of the trail is the view from the cliff top Tsarkvishteto (The Church).

Images by BTA

