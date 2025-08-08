The Body of 18-Year-Old Boy Who Disappeared in the Sea near Primorsko Was found

The body of an 18-year-old boy, who went missing yesterday afternoon while swimming in the sea near Primorsko, has been found further out in the bay of the unguarded Arkutino beach. It was spotted at around 11:00 a.m. today by a beachgoer.

Police patrols, which had been combing the shoreline since the morning, and a drone team surveying the sea were alerted. With the assistance of lifeguards from Arkutino beach, the body was recovered from the water using a jet ski.

An inspection is currently under way, after which the body will be taken to the Department of Forensic Medicine at Burgas University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to earlier reports, the young man had entered the water with his girlfriend in the unguarded zone, when strong currents pulled him further out to sea. In connection with the incident, Burgas police have urged beachgoers to exercise greater caution when swimming and to heed lifeguard instructions on guarded beaches.

Beach warning signals are clearly marked: a red flag, indicating "high danger", is raised when sea conditions are rough (several points on the Beaufort scale) or when rip currents are present.

Ignoring these warnings and underestimating the risks often leads to fatal accidents.