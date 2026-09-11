The Danube River Water Level Near Silistra Dropped by 6 cm Over Past 24 Hours

The water level of the Danube continues to fall along the entire Bulgarian stretch of the river. The biggest drop over the past 24 hours was recorded at Silistra, where the level fell by 6cm and now stands 110cm below the reference zero level.

At the other gauging stations, levels fell by between 1cm and 2cm, while no change was recorded at Vidin. No new vessels have run aground either in or outside the fairway, while all restrictions on vessel draught remain in force along the entire Bulgarian stretch of the river.

The hydrological situation remains complicated, according to the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River.