The Second Statue Discovered at Heraclea Sintica Has Now Been Restored (PHOTOS)

Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Culture
Now on Display at the National Archaeological Museum in Sofia

статуя Хераклея Синтика
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The second statue unearthed in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica is now officially on display at the National Archaeological Museum in Sofia. The restoration of this remarkable find, discovered by the archaeological team led by Prof. Lyudmil Vagalinski, took nearly eight months to complete.

The statue was transported to the capital on 5 December, where renowned restorer Reneta Karamanova undertook the delicate task of restoring the artefact. To stabilise the cracks in the sculpture, special carbon rods imported from Italy were used.

In October, the restored statue will be moved to the Archaeological Museum in Petrich, where it will become part of the permanent exhibition.

According to Prof. Vagalinski, the statue dates back to the 2nd century AD, during the prosperous period of the city, and was likely created during the reign of Emperor Marcus Aurelius. It stood for approximately 200 years in the city’s central square and was clearly venerated, suggesting it portrayed a highly esteemed individual.

“The city was wealthy during the 2nd century. That’s when the statue was created. It would have cost a great deal. It was made during the time of Marcus Aurelius. It stood in the square for around 200 years and was clearly held in high regard. It must have represented a very prominent person. In the late 4th century, after a devastating earthquake, pagan inhabitants hid it, as it had been targeted by early Christians.

Unfortunately, I cannot definitively say who is depicted. Our hope is that once we publish these statues, someone—some scholar—will be able to offer insight. This publication will circulate worldwide,” said Professor Lyudmil Vagalinski, head of the excavations in the ancient city.

Photos by Dessilava Kulelieva, BNT

