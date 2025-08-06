Third Day of Wildfire Battle in Harmanli Region, Flames Advance Towards the "Maritsa" Motorway

The battle against the wildfire near the village of Dositeevo, in the Harmanli region, has entered its third day. Last night, the flames threatened to reach the village itself, but the fire front was contained thanks to the deployment of two helicopters and two aeroplanes which joined the firefighting efforts.

Today, the fire advanced towards the “Maritsa” motorway, coming dangerously close to a lorry park that includes a hotel and a commercial site. As a result, traffic along the affected section of the motorway was temporarily restricted.

The fire front in the Sakar mountain area heading towards Dositeevo has been brought under control, and there is no longer any danger to residents or property. After two harrowing nights, the villagers of Dositeevo are now feeling reassured. They have, however, become accustomed to wildfires breaking out around the village several times every summer.

Petar Kavrakov remarked:

"These fires have been happening for many years now — we’ve gotten used to them. It would actually be surprising if there weren’t any fires.” Mitko Valchev, Mayor of Dositeevo, stated:

"At one point, we started to celebrate that we had managed to bring the fire under control. But then, with the strong wind, it came back from the ravine and headed straight for the village. Thanks to the firefighters, we managed to cut it off about 400 metres from the outskirts.”

The fire, however, made its way to the Maritza Highway, swept across it and threatened a truck parking lot with a motel and a commercial establishment.

The village was on the verge of evacuation.

Maria Kirkova, Mayor of Harmanli Municipality, said:

"We were fully prepared for the worst-case evacuation scenario. It's extremely difficult, as these people are deeply attached to their properties and land. In Harmanli, we had everything ready – including the stadium." Mitko Chakalov, Director of the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection, commented:

"The fire threatening to enter the village has been partially halted. We’re currently creating a firebreak ahead of it, so if it flares up again during the day, we’ll be in a position to respond effectively. As you can see, fire engines remain stationed to protect the village."