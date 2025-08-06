БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
"Имате пратка ...": Нова измама от името на...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
Румънски учители на протест срещу мащабна образователна...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Задържаха трима с 10 000 фалшиви евро в София (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Кабинетът одобри създаването на "Магазин за...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Third Day of Wildfire Battle in Harmanli Region, Flames Advance Towards the "Maritsa" Motorway

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
EN
Запази
трети ден продължава битката пожара харманлийско огънят тръгна магистрала марица
Снимка: BTA

The battle against the wildfire near the village of Dositeevo, in the Harmanli region, has entered its third day. Last night, the flames threatened to reach the village itself, but the fire front was contained thanks to the deployment of two helicopters and two aeroplanes which joined the firefighting efforts.

Today, the fire advanced towards the “Maritsa” motorway, coming dangerously close to a lorry park that includes a hotel and a commercial site. As a result, traffic along the affected section of the motorway was temporarily restricted.

The fire front in the Sakar mountain area heading towards Dositeevo has been brought under control, and there is no longer any danger to residents or property. After two harrowing nights, the villagers of Dositeevo are now feeling reassured. They have, however, become accustomed to wildfires breaking out around the village several times every summer.

Petar Kavrakov remarked:
"These fires have been happening for many years now — we’ve gotten used to them. It would actually be surprising if there weren’t any fires.”

Mitko Valchev, Mayor of Dositeevo, stated:
"At one point, we started to celebrate that we had managed to bring the fire under control. But then, with the strong wind, it came back from the ravine and headed straight for the village. Thanks to the firefighters, we managed to cut it off about 400 metres from the outskirts.”

The fire, however, made its way to the Maritza Highway, swept across it and threatened a truck parking lot with a motel and a commercial establishment.

The village was on the verge of evacuation.

Maria Kirkova, Mayor of Harmanli Municipality, said:
"We were fully prepared for the worst-case evacuation scenario. It's extremely difficult, as these people are deeply attached to their properties and land. In Harmanli, we had everything ready – including the stadium."

Mitko Chakalov, Director of the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection, commented:
"The fire threatening to enter the village has been partially halted. We’re currently creating a firebreak ahead of it, so if it flares up again during the day, we’ll be in a position to respond effectively. As you can see, fire engines remain stationed to protect the village."

Despite these efforts, the fire crossed the motorway and again posed a threat to the lorry park, motel and commercial facilities.

Ivelin Tonev, Head of the Regional Fire Service in Svilengrad, explained:
"The situation is extremely difficult. The fire jumped across, and you can see the strong wind blowing right now – the conditions are constantly deteriorating. We’re fighting the flames wherever they break out."

Dr Stefka Zdravkova, Regional Governor of Haskovo, stated:
"We remain on full alert. We’re hopeful that with the heavy machinery that has been operating since last night and the personnel continuing the effort today, we will manage to bring the fire under control."

Helicopters and aircraft once again joined the firefighting operation today.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Кабинетът одобри създаването на "Магазин за хората"
1
Кабинетът одобри създаването на "Магазин за хората"
Откриха тяло на мъж край Националния стадион в София
2
Откриха тяло на мъж край Националния стадион в София
"Боли ни, но ще продължим": Бащи, загубили децата си на пътя, настояват за справедливост и ефективни закони
3
"Боли ни, но ще продължим": Бащи, загубили децата си на...
БНТ 3 ще излъчи европейското първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и девойки до 20 г. в Тампере
4
БНТ 3 ще излъчи европейското първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и...
Почина Йон Илиеску
5
Почина Йон Илиеску
Задържаха трима с 10 000 фалшиви евро в София (СНИМКИ)
6
Задържаха трима с 10 000 фалшиви евро в София (СНИМКИ)

Най-четени

Заваля дъжд над големия пожар в Пирин
1
Заваля дъжд над големия пожар в Пирин
Къде няма да има топла вода в София от днес?
2
Къде няма да има топла вода в София от днес?
Двама мъже извършиха граждански арест на пиян шофьор на автобус с 2,73 промила
3
Двама мъже извършиха граждански арест на пиян шофьор на автобус с...
Кабинетът внася в НС доклад за закупуване на нова техника за гасене на пожари
4
Кабинетът внася в НС доклад за закупуване на нова техника за гасене...
Установен е водачът на лек автомобил, от чийто люк се е показало малко дете в Пловдив
5
Установен е водачът на лек автомобил, от чийто люк се е показало...
"Дядо Господ е с нас": Със сълзи на очи хората от Плоски се завърнаха у дома
6
"Дядо Господ е с нас": Със сълзи на очи хората от Плоски...

More from: Bulgaria

Serious Accident in Sofia, a Car Fell into a Ravine (PHOTOS)
Serious Accident in Sofia, a Car Fell into a Ravine (PHOTOS)
Back to the Heat and Scorching Sun: Temperatures Soar to 38°C Again Back to the Heat and Scorching Sun: Temperatures Soar to 38°C Again
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
The Breakdown That Left Veliko Tarnovo and Several nearby Villages without Water Has Been Fixed The Breakdown That Left Veliko Tarnovo and Several nearby Villages without Water Has Been Fixed
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Cabinet Approves the Establishment of a "Store for the People" Cabinet Approves the Establishment of a "Store for the People"
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Three Arrested in Sofia with €10,000 in Counterfeit Notes (PHOTOS) Three Arrested in Sofia with €10,000 in Counterfeit Notes (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Stricter Road Laws Aim to Save Lives, Not Fill the Budget, Says Traffic Police Official Stricter Road Laws Aim to Save Lives, Not Fill the Budget, Says Traffic Police Official
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Трети ден продължава битката с пожара в Харманлийско, огънят тръгна към магистрала "Марица"
Трети ден продължава битката с пожара в Харманлийско, огънят тръгна...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
У нас
"Имате пратка ...": Нова измама от името на куриерски фирми краде пари и данни на потребители "Имате пратка ...": Нова измама от името на куриерски фирми краде пари и данни на потребители
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Тежка катастрофа в София, кола падна в дере (СНИМКИ) Тежка катастрофа в София, кола падна в дере (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Румънски учители на протест срещу мащабна образователна реформа Румънски учители на протест срещу мащабна образователна реформа
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
По света
Връщаме се към жегата и жаркото слънце: Живакът отново удря 38°
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Успешна операция: Спасиха жена с 3-килограмов тумор на лицето
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Съединените щати ще наложат вторични санкции на Русия в петък
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
По света
Светият Синод предупреди за гастролиращи нео-индуистки...
Чете се за: 06:57 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ