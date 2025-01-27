Three more districts declare flu epidemic - Gabrovo, Montana and Kyustendil

Three more districts have declared a flu epidemic. From Wednesday, January 29, temporary anti-epidemic measures will be introduced in Gabrovo, Montana, and Kyustendil.

In Plovdiv and Varna, the the restrictions already in place are being extended, and in the period from January 29 to February 4, in-person classes will be suspended.

In Yambol, the measures will end today, January 27, and will be lifted starting tomorrow, January 28.

The following districts are still under a flu epidemic: Vidin, Vratsa, Veliko Tarnovo, Pleven, Shumen, Dobrich, Blagoevgrad, and Haskovo.

In all districts, preventive check-ups, compulsory immunisations and re-immunisations and scheduled consultations of healthy pregnant women and children have been suspended.

Photo by Ministry of Health

Visiting hours have also been suspended in healthcare facilities and specialized institutions providing social services, including residential services for children and adults.

To limit the spread of the virus in organized children’s and educational groups, a stricter screeening system has been implemented to prevent children with flu-like symptoms and respiratory illnesses from attending. Increased daily disinfection is also being carried out.

In Haskovo District, consultations for healthy pregnant women and children, as well as routine immunizations and re-immunizations, are carried out at specific time intervals - from 8.30 to 10.00 and from 14.00 to 15.30.

In the districts of Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo and Blagoevgrad, the wearing of a medical mask in health facilities is compulsory.

In-person classes have been suspended in aschools Vidin municipality, as well as in the districts of Vratsa and Haskovo, and starting Wednesday, in Plovdiv and Varna.

