New management team appointed at the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ)

A new management team is taking office at the companies of Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ). This was announced by the holding company on March 7.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors of "Holding BDZ" EAD, it was decided that the position of Executive Director would be entrusted to Martin Angelov, who has been a member of the Board of Directors of "Holding BDZ" EAD until now. The current Executive Director, Eng. Kiril Kostadinov, will remain a member of the Board, focusing primarily on ensuring security and enhancing the safety control of railway transport operations.

Martin Angelov is a long-time employee in the railway system, with good knowledge of the financial processes in the companies within the BDZ holding structure.

During the meeting of the Board of Directors, it was also decided to dismiss Eng. Ventsislav Slavkov, the manager of "BDZ - Passenger Transport" EOOD, and Eng. Chavdar Trendafilov, the manager of "BDZ - Freight Transport" EOOD. The reasons for their dismissal are related to the need for a change in the management approach of the companies to improve their operational performance, ensure financial stability, and meet the priority tasks related to the maintenance and technical condition of the rolling stock.

Eng. Svilen Gardev has been appointed the manager of "BDZ - Passenger Transport" EOOD, and Eng. Deyan Boev as the manager of "BDZ - Freight Transport" EOOD. Both are long-time employees with proven professional experience in the railway sector and an excellent understanding of the companies' operations and challenges.

