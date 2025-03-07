НОВИНИ
BG

Bulgaria remains the host for UNESCO session, but instead of Sofia it will be held in Paris

българия отказа домакин юнеско плаща проведе париж
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:06, 07.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Bulgaria remains host of the UNESCO session. The only change is the venue and instead of Sofia it will be held in Paris.

Thus, Bulgaria will save nearly 10 million Bulgarian BGN in organisational costs, as confirmed by Minister of Culture Mariyan Batchev during the parliamentary control session in the Prliament.

Batchev further explained that the primary reason for the change was the lack of budget and the short deadlines, which prevented the necessary public procurement processes from being carried out in time.

Marian Bachev, Minister of Culture:

"This is not an event of the Ministry of Culture, nor is it of the Ministry of Environment and Water, which have UNESCO-listed sites. In practice, most ministries have a bearing on the holding of the session. At the same time, the analyses of the ministries and departments involved show that they do not have sufficient capacity and human resources to be able to mobilise within such a short time, without compromising other key aspects of the country's security and the normal functioning of institutions."

